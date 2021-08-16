The Yankton Gazelles scored eight runs in each end of a doubleheader in a sweep of Sioux Falls Jefferson in the club high school softball action for both teams, Monday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
In the opener, Yankton pounded out six extra-base hits in an 8-2 victory.
Tori Vellek went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Yankton. Elle Feser had two hits, including a double, three RBI and three runs scored. Lainie Keller posted two doubles and two runs scored. Addison Binde doubled and singled. Hannah Sailer added a double in the victory.
Grace Behrns pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out three, for the win.
Binde went 3-for-3 with a home run as Yankton won the nightcap 8-5.
Keller doubled and singled, and Feser had a double and three RBI for Yankton. Annika Gordon, Vellek and Paige Hatch each had a hit, with Hatch driving in two runs.
Regan Garry went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out three.
Yankton, 2-0, travels to Mitchell today (Tuesday).
Yankton JV 7-9, Dakota Valley 1-2
Yankton JV earned a doubleheader sweep over the Dakota Valley varsity squad in club high school softball action on Monday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Yankton claimed the opener 7-1.
For Dakota Valley, Mia Riibe had two hits. Maggie Steele added a hit.
Olivia Binde picked up the win, striking out five in the five-inning contest. Brennen Trotter took the loss.
Yankton built an early lead on the way to a 9-2 victory in the nightcap.
Bailey Sample doubled for Dakota Valley. Trotter and Annie Bourne each had a hit.
Brenna Suhr picked up the win, striking out five. Emma Wiese took the loss, striking out four.
