RAPID CITY — A second straight slow start was too much to overcome for Yankton.
Roosevelt built a quick 10-0 lead and never trailed on the way to a 69-43 victory over the Bucks in the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Friday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
“I’m proud of them,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said after the game. “Obviously they’re extremely disappointed right now. Any time you don’t get to your ultimate goal, you are.”
Tyler Feldkamp scored a game-high 25 points for Roosevelt. Michael Paulson scored 14 points off the bench. Tucker Large finished with 12 points and seven assists in the victory.
For Yankton, Matthew Mors finished with 18 points. Rugby Ryken scored 10 points.
Roosevelt used eight quick points from Feldkamp to build a 10-0 advantage. Threes by Rugby Ryken and Dylan Prouty helped the Bucks cut into that margin, cutting it to six at the quarter break, 16-10.
“Feldkamp hitting shots. He’s a great player, a returning all-state player. He came out ready to play,” Haynes said. “We just had a hard time keeping their guards in front of us. They broke us down, kicked out for threes and they made them.”
Roosevelt finished 8-for-19 from outside, compared to just 2-for-19 from outside for Yankton.
Back-to-back baskets by Mors helped the Bucks close to within five, 21-16, but Roosevelt ran off seven straight points to extend the margin to 12, 29-17. Baskets by Rugby and Mac Ryken helped Yankton back to within eight at the halftime break, 29-21.
The Yankton defense helped close the gap, but Mors was hit with a technical foul after a dunk, and the Yankton bench was also hit with a technical foul after arguing the play. Feldkamp hit three of the ensuing four free throws, starting a run that helped Roosevelt extend to a 18-point lead, 51-33.
“They had a really good rhythm, a really good pace to their offense,” Haynes said of the Rough Riders. “It was tough to slow down.”
Yankton got to within 15, 54-39, but Roosevelt finished strong down the stretch to put the game out of reach. The Rough Riders shot 55.2% in the second half, including 4-of-7 from three-point range. The Bucks were held to 4-of-17 shooting in the second half, including no field goals in the fourth quarter.
Roosevelt, now 16-5, will face fourth-seeded O’Gorman for the championship. Yankton, 19-4, will end its season in the third place game against Washington, a 6 p.m. Central time start.
“Our leaders, our senior leaders, did a great job of leading us all year. Super proud of them,” Haynes said. “It would have been sweet to have the fairy tale ending, but it wasn’t meant to be for us.”
ROOSEVELT (16-5)
Trey Horner 1-2 0-0 2, Tucker Large 5-6 2-4 12, Tyler Feldkamp 9-15 3-4 25, Taylen Ashley 3-10 0-0 7, Marcus Phillips 0-4 0-0 0, Thoralingo Gilo 0-2 0-0 0, Micah Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Gabe Kranzler 0-1 0-0 0, Koor Kuol 2-3 0-0 5, Vance Borchers 0-2 0-0 0, Brandon Dannenbring 0-0 0-0 0, Bennett YellowBird 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Paulson 6-8 0-0 14, Justin Shaw 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 28-55 5-8 69.
YANKTON (19-4)
Matthew Mors 5-16 8-10 18, Rugby Ryken 3-11 3-4 10, Aidan Feser 1-5 2-2 4, Trevor Fitzgerald 0-0 1-2 1, Jaden Kral 2-5 1-3 5, Dylan Prouty 1-3 0-0 3, Kaden Luellman 0-0 0-0 0, Mac Ryken 1-2 0-0 2, Joe Gokie 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Ryken 0-1 0-0 0, Michael Mors 0-0 0-0 0, Cody Oswald 0-0 0-0 0, Isaiah Schelhaas 0-0 0-0 0, Max Raab 0-0 0-0 0, Colton Potts 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 13-43 15-21 43.
ROOSEVELT 16 13 22 18 — 69
YANKTON 10 11 16 6 — 43
Three-Pointers: R 8-19 (Feldkamp 4-7, Paulson 2-3, Ashley 1-4, Kuol 1-1, Phillips 0-1, Kranzler 0-1, Borchers 0-2), Y 2-19 (R. Ryken 1-6, Prouty 1-3, Ma. Mors 0-5, Feser 0-2, Kral 0-2, D. Ryken 0-1). Rebounds: R 35 (four with 5), Y 26 (Ma. Mors 7). Personal Fouls: R 18, Y 11. Fouled Out: None. Technical Fouls: Ma. Mors, Yankton Coach, Large. Assists: $ 12 (Large 7), Y 5 (Ma. Mors 2). Turnovers: Y 11, R 10. Blocked Shots: Y 1 (Potts), R 0. Steals: R 6, Y 4 (Ma. Mors 2).
