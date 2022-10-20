LINCOLN, Neb. — Crofton and Wynot each earned top seeds and will host their respective sub-district volleyball tournaments, as post-season pairings were announced by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Thursday.
Crofton will host Sub-District C2-5, facing Hartington-Newcastle in Monday’s semifinal. Second-seeded Ponca will face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the other semifinal.
Wynot will host Sub-District D2-4, facing Santee in Monday’s semifinal. Third-seeded Randolph draws Winside in the other semifinal.
Norfolk Catholic will host Sub-District D1-4, playing the winner between Bloomfield and Osmond in Monday’s late game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Second-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic will face Wausa in the 6 p.m. semifinal.
Elgin Public-Pope John will host Sub-District D1-5, playing the winner between Creighton and Boyd County in Monday’s late game, scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start. Third-seeded Niobrara-Verdigre faces Plainview in the 6:15 p.m. semfinal.
Championships in all sub-districts are set for Tuesday, Oct. 25. Sub-District winners and the top four wild cards will advance to District Finals on Oct. 29, with District winners advancing to state. The state tournament is set for Nov. 2-5 in Lincoln.
No. 1 Crofton vs. No. 4 Hartington-Newcastle
No. 2 Ponca vs. No. 3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
No. 4 Bloomfield vs. No. 5 Osmond, 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. No. 3 Wausa, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Norfolk Catholic vs. Bloomfield/Wausa winner, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Boyd County vs. No. 5 Creighton, 5 p.m.
No. 2 Plainview vs. No. 3 Niobrara-Verdigre, 6:15 p.m.
No. 1 Elgin Public-Pope John vs. Boyd County/Creighton winner, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
No. 1 Wynot vs. No. 4 Santee
No. 2 Winside vs. No. 3 Randolph
