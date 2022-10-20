Crofton Earns Top Seed In C2-5
Crofton players celebrate a point during the Warriors' matchup against Niobrara-Verdigre in the Knox County Volleyball Tournament. The Warriors will be the top seed and host in the Sub-District C2-5 Volleyball Tournament, Oct. 24 and 25.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

LINCOLN, Neb. — Crofton and Wynot each earned top seeds and will host their respective sub-district volleyball tournaments, as post-season pairings were announced by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Thursday.

Crofton will host Sub-District C2-5, facing Hartington-Newcastle in Monday’s semifinal. Second-seeded Ponca will face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the other semifinal.

