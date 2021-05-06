RANDOLPH, Neb. — Ponca girls and Neligh-Oakdale boys won the team titles at the Randolph Invite in Randolph, Nebraska.
Ponca tallied 158 points to win the girls title over Crofton (148 points) and Summerland (78). Neligh-Oakdale tallied 121 points to Ponca’s 107 and Crofton’s 96 to take the boys title.
Ponca picked up event wins in the 200-meter dash, 800-meter run, 4x400-meter relay and shot put. Julien Buckles won the 200-meter dash in a time of 27.45 seconds. Lily Korth won the 800-meters in 2:43.71, with teammate Gracen Evans placing second in a time of 2:45.82.
The 4x400-meter relay team ran a 4:35.90 to win by over 35 seconds. Brooke Languis and teammate Tailynn Lawyer took the top two spots in the shot put, with Languis throwing 31-5½ and Lawyer 30-4.
Crofton picked up 10 events wins on the day. Ellie Tramp earned two wins herself, sweeping the hurdles events. Tramp won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.57 and the 300-meters in 48.44. Caitlyn Guenther also picked up two event wins, taking the triple jump with a jump of 32-10.5, and the discus with a throw of 106-5.
Other events wins for Crofton came in the 1,600-meters (Elizabeth Wortmann), 3,200-meters (Kelsey Schieffer), 4x100-meter relay, 4x800-meter relay, high jump (Kaley Einrem) and pole vault (Jayden Jordan). Randolph’s Keely Pinkelman won the 100-meter dash (13.13 seconds).
Ponca won four events, and thrower Matt Logue won two of the four for Ponca. Logue won the shot put with 46-0½ and the discus at 142-8. The other two event wins for Ponca came in the 3,200-meter run and the 800-meter run. Brody Taylor won the 3,200-meter at 10:48.82 and Dalton Lamprecht won the 800 at 2:17.39.
Crofton’s Connor Arens won the 1,600-meters in 5:00.9 and Colby Zuhlke the 300-meter hurdles in 46.78. Creighton’s Kyler Adams won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.7 seconds. Creighton’s 4x400-meter relay team ran 3:51.9 to take gold and Cade Hammer won the triple jump at a distance of 39-9.
