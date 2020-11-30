The first meet of the year can always bring the nerves for the competitors involved.
But competing in a meet with just a few practices?
That is the situation the Yankton Gazelles’ gymnastics team found themselves in for their home triangular with Mitchell and Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon.
But even with the adversity present, the Gazelles excelled in their first competition.
“I think all the girls, varsity and jv (junior varsity) kids came out and we kind of battled through. Just at the beginning of the season, kind of didn’t know what to expect with the pandemic, and we had some girls that came back and just got a practice in on Saturday and now they are out here competing,” Yankton head coach Justin Olson said. “We were talking about hard work and competitiveness with the girls tonight, and they came out and competed.”
Allison Johnson led the Gazelles with a spectacular performance, finishing second all-around with a score of 34.75, including an excellent score of 9.00 on the Vault.
“She came out guns a blazing. She throws some pretty high level skills and she came out and knocked out her vault, she did her double back on bars and stuck it,” Olson said. “And she comes out on the floor and does a really good job as well.”
Johnson also finished fourth in the Bars with a score of 8.50 and again placed fourth in the Beam with a score of 8.55. But Johnson wasn’t the only Gazelle who shined throughout the night, as Coach Olson was impressed with the team as a whole.
“I thought our juniors did a really good job, but overall, honestly, each girl kind of stood out in her own right. Not everything was perfect, but you know it’s early. No regrets, I told the girls ‘you never know when it will be your last meet is going to be’ so we just have to go out and give 100% every time and what happens, happens.”
Junior Callie Boomsma performed well for Yankton, finishing in sixth All-Around (33.20) to go with sixth place finish in the Bars (8.35). Sophomore Mackenzie Steinbreche also finished in seventh All-Around (30.70) for the Gazelles while Hailee Gilbery finished in eighth place All-Around (30.05). Overall, the Gazelles finished with a team score of 129.95, which was second to Mitchell (143.20), but ahead of P-E-H-MV (108.60). Emily Moody of Mitchell won the All-Around with a score of 35.70, including first place in the beam (9.05) and floor (9.35).
On the Junior Varsity side, Yankton finished with a team score of 81.65 lead by Gloria Jimenez with an All-Around score of 26.65, and Kaelynn Hoilien with an All-Around score of 22.45.
“The girls should be happy with what they did, and we are just going to keep building upon what was done tonight in front of a great crowd,” Olson said. “It’s a long season and we will get to where we want to be but it’s going to take that hard work and competitiveness.”
Now, Coach Olson and the Gazelles will focus on the rest of their upcoming schedule, including a competition this Saturday at Sioux Falls Washington.
“We have a fun group of girls and they are talented so when they come together and gel, I really expect them to do good things. If we keep on growing, keeping getting 1% better every meet we go out, if we keep on taking steps forward, we will be in a good spot when the season is over.”
VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 143.2, Yankton 129.95, Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon 108.6
ALL-AROUND: 1, Emily Moody, M 35.7; 2, Alison Johnson, Y 34.75; 3, Bentley Bates, M 34.65; 4, Kyanna Gropper, M 34.55; 5, London Sudbeck, PEHMV 33.6; OTHER AREA — 6, Callie Boomsma, Y 33.2; 7, Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Y 307; 8, Hailee Gilbery, Y 30.05; 9, Rachel Clark, Y 28.7; 10, Kenna Konfrst, PEHMV 26.95; 11, Aubrie Biteler, PEHMV 24.65; 12, Maelie Culbert, PEHMV, 23.25
BARS: 1, Bentley Bates, M 8.9; 2, Joslin Sommerville, M 8.85; 3, Kyanna Gropper, M 8.6; t4, Alison Johnson, Y; Emily Moody, Y 8.5; OTHER AREA — 6, Callie Boomsma, Y 8.35; 9, Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Y 7.9; 10, London Sudbeck, PEHMV 7.75; 12, Hailee Gilbery, Y 6.45; 13, Kenna Konfrst, PEHMV 6.4; 14, Rachel Clark, Y 5.35; 15, Aubrie Biteler, PEHMV 4.7; 16, Maelie Culbert, PEHMV 3.85; 17, Kyndle Kennedy, Y 3.65
BARS: 1, Emily Moody, M 9.05; 2, Maddi Lord, M 8.85; 3, Masy Mock, M 8.75; 4, Alison Johnson Y 8.55; 5, Kyanna Gropper, M 8.5; OTHER AREA — 6, London Sudbeck, PEHMV 8.15; 7, Hailee Gilbery, Y 8.1; 11, Callie Boomsma, Y 7.25; 12, Rachel Clark, Y 7.15; 13, Isabelle Ferdig, Y 7.05; 14, Kyndle Kennedy, Y 7.0; 15, Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Y 6.6; 16, Aubrie Biteler, PEHMV 5.9; 17, Maelie Culbert, PEHMV 5.7; 18, Kenna Konfrst, PEHMV 5.4; 19, Aida Mikkonen, PEHMV 4.5
FLOOR: t1, Bentley Bates, M; Emily Moody, M 9.35; 3, Sidney Malde, M 9.3; 4, Kyanna Gropper, M 8.9; t5, London Sudbeck, PEHMV; Masy Mock, M 8.8; OTHER AREA — 7, Callie Boomsma, Y 8.75; 8, Alison Johnson, Y 8.7; 11, Rachel Clark, Y 7.8; 12, Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Y 7.7; 13, Kenna Konfrst, PEHMV 7.55; 14, Hailee Gilbery, Y 7.2; 15, Aubrie Biteler, PEHMV 6.95; 16, Aida Mikkonen, PEHMV 6.75; 17, Maelie Culbert, PEHMV 6.6; 18, Emma Riggs, PEHMV 5.7
VAULT: 1, Joslin Sommerville, M 9.3; 2, Chelsey Mohr, M 9.15; 3, Alison Johnson, Y 9.0; 4, Tabitha Sadler, M 8.95; t5, Bentley Bates, M; London Sudbeck, PEHMV 8.9; OTHER AREA — 7, Callie Boomsma, Y 8.85; 11, Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Y 8.5; 12, Rachel Clark, Y 8.4; 13, Hailee Gilbery, Y 8.3; 14, Kenna Konfrst, PEHMV 7.6; 15, Kyndle Kennedy, Y 7.5; t16, Aubrie Biteler, PEHMV; Maelie Culbert, PEHMV 7.1; 18, Emma Riggs, PEHMV 7.0; 19, Aida Mikkonen, PEHMV 6.9
JUNIOR VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 135.75, Yankton 81.65
ALL-AROUND: 1, Emerson Smith M 32.95; 2, Lainee Forst M 30.95; 3, Gloria Jimenez Y 26.65; 4, Kaelynn Hoilien Y 22.45
BARS: 1, Abby Helleloid M 8.45; 2, Sidney Malde M 8.35; 3, Emerson Smith M 8.25; t4, Harley Goldammer M, Lara Widstrom M 7.45; YHS — 8, Gloria Jimenez 5.6; 9, Kaelynn Hoilien 2.6
BEAM: 1, Sidney Malde M 9.15; 2, Chelsey Mohr M 8.8; 3, Tabitha Sadler M 8.7; 4, Olivia Prunty M 8.45; 5, Emerson Smith M 7.95; YHS — 8, Gloria Jimenez 5.95; 9, Kaelynn Hoilien 5.15; 10, Gabby Payer 3.9; 11, Aja Eilers 3.8; 12, Aliya Fluke 3.6
FLOOR: 1, Chelsey Mohr M 9.05; 2, Emerson Smith M 8.65; 3, Lainee Forst M 8.25; 4, Harley Goldammer M 8.2; 5, Maddi Lord M 8.1; YHS: 7, Gloria Jimenez 7.55; 9, Kaelynn Hoilien 7.05; 10, Aliya Fluke 5.65; 11, Gabby Payer 5.55
VAULT: 1, Lainee Forst M 8.7; t2, Lara Widstrom M, Sidney Malde 8.5; t4, Harley Goldammer M, Maddi Lord M 8.3; YHS: 8, Kaelynn Hoilien 7.65; 9, Gloria Jimenez 7.55; 10, Ivie Galvan 7.05; 11, Gabby Payer 6.6; 12, Aliya Fluke 6.2
