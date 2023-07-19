There will be an informational meeting for the 2023 fall middle school softball season on Wednesday, July 26, at 8 p.m. at the Yankton Girls’ Softball Association Home Plate facility, 1805 Whiting Drive.
The program is open to girls entering grades 6-8. The meeting will cover details for the upcoming season.
