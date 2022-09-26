KEARNEY, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker won the Class C title at the Nebraska-Kearney High School Invitational cross country meet for the fourth time in his career, leading the Wildcats to a second straight 11th place team finish in the 36-team event.
Running on the course where he will try to become Nebraska’s first-ever four-time state champion on the boys’ side, Noecker finished the 5,000-meter route in 14:51.00, nearly two minutes ahead of Lincoln Christian’s Carter Hohlen (16:47.87).
Gothenburg put four runners in the top 21 to claim team honors with 45 points. Fort Calhoun (66) was second, followed by Arlington (81), Lincoln Christian (82) and Milford (112).
Also for Hartington-Newcastle, Cole Rosener (19:03.750 was 57th, Adam Elks (19:41.17) was 96th, Alex Elks (19:44.50) was 99th, Allen Santiago (20:16.50) was 129th, Isaac Hernandez-Santiago (20:24.89) was 142nd, Coven Joachimsen (21:04.31) was 174th, Lukas Wortmann (21:14.80) was 184th, Aaron Wortmann (22:02.83) was 217th, Isaac Kuehn (22:08.94) was 220nd, Harrison Kuehn (22:32.89) was 229th, Gavin Joachimsen (23:40.08) was 260th and Sammy Kuehn (24:57.85) was 276th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.