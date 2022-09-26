KEARNEY, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker won the Class C title at the Nebraska-Kearney High School Invitational cross country meet for the fourth time in his career, leading the Wildcats to a second straight 11th place team finish in the 36-team event.

Running on the course where he will try to become Nebraska’s first-ever four-time state champion on the boys’ side, Noecker finished the 5,000-meter route in 14:51.00, nearly two minutes ahead of Lincoln Christian’s Carter Hohlen (16:47.87).

