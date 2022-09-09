Yankton Bucks boys golf head coach Brett Sime was happy with the 4th place finish his team put together during the Yankton Invitational here at Fox Run Golf Course Friday.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors swept both the team and individual event.
Sime lauded the “great performance” his varsity squad put forward today.
“Our best score before (this tournament) was a 315,” Sime said. “I was hoping we would perform well at our home course. but to go out, shoot a 302, and beat some of the teams that we did that we hadn't beat all year, I’m proud of the boys’ (performance as they) beat some quality teams like Watertown and be right in there with a Harrisburg. In all reality, we're only seven shots out of being in the lead and tying for first place. They went out with a great attitude. We knew the weather maybe wasn't going to be the best this tournament, but we talked yesterday about how we needed to just be more prepared and have a better mental attitude. We can beat a lot of teams if we can do that.”
The Bucks had five players shot 80 or better. Myles Krajewski and Parker Riley both shot a career-best 78, Henry Homstad shot a 4-over 76, and brothers Dawson Vellek, a senior, and Easton Vellek, a freshman, who both shot 2-over 74 on the day.
Easton Vellek was the only golfer on the team to place at state last year. Having the big brother-little brother dynamic between the two reminds Sime of when he was a senior golfer in high school and his brother, Bart, was a freshman.
“Easton’s pushing him,” Sime said. “The older brother doesn't want to get beat by younger brother. They really get along well together. They feed off each other well. It was great to see them both go out and shoot good scores at Dawson's last Yankton Invitational.”
Even with the competition, the Vellek brothers want to see each other do well.
“I love seeing (Easton) succeed and being able to help him succeed,” Dawson said. “It (brings me) joy being able to be out there with him. It's fun.”
“It’s cool to know that I can go out, play (golf with him), see him compete too and do well,” Easton said. “With everything he does, I can look up to him and follow what he does.”
Pierre won the team event with a score of 7-over, while sophomore Luke Olson won the individual event in a playoff on Hole 9 against Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Jack Hilgenberg after both players shot a three-under 69 for the day.
“He knew exactly what he needed to do to win,” Pierre head coach Tiffany Benham said. “He knew that he could three-putt (the playoff hole). It took a lot of the pressure off for him. He came out on top.”
Olson said he got a confidence boost from winning the tournament.
“It boosted (my confidence) a bunch,” Olson said. “I was coming out of a slump, so (this win) should get it going in the right direction.”
It was Olson’s first individual win on the season. The Governors captured their second team title as they also won the Pierre Invitational on August 23. Benham was thankful her team won the tournament given the competition the Governors faced at it.
“(The players) know they can play really well,” Benham said. “However, there's some good schools in Class AA golf. Each day, we come out and play and it could be five teams (that) could win.”
Both Yankton and Pierre compete in the Mitchell Invite next Friday at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course in Mitchell.
