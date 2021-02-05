FARGO, N.D. – A pair of South Dakota women’s track and field athletes recorded top 10 finishes in the Pentathlon during Friday’s competition at the Bison Open inside the Shelly Ellig Indoor Track and Field Facility.
Moira Kleinschmit, a senior, posted a ninth-place finish after totaling 2,994 points, a new personal best.
Liberty Justus, a junior, was right behind Kleinschmit in 10th place, posting a final point total of 2,985, also a new personal best in the event.
Holly Gerberding, the Summit League leader in the event, did not finish the competition.
The men’s heptathlon completed four of its seven events on Friday as South Dakota sophomore Will Stupalsky sits in sixth with 2,563 points. The final three events of the heptathlon, the 60 hurdles, pole vault and 1,000 after scheduled for Saturday.
The Coyote men’s and women’s team will compete on Saturday in the Dakota Quad Classic in Fargo.
