The Mount Marty softball program will host a Softball Academy over the Christmas break, with five sessions from Dec. 22-31. The academy is open to middle school and high school players.
The camp will be held on the campus of Mount Marty University in the Ruth Donohoe Field House. Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask at all times.
There is a cost to participate. For more info, complete listing of dates, and registration please visit www.mmcsoftball.com
