WATERTOWN — Watertown scored twice in the final nine minutes to rally past Yankton 3-2 in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action on Thursday in Watertown.
Yankton led 2-1 before Khloe Landmark scored off a Katie Fischer corner kick with 8:43 remaining. Fischer scored the game-winner for the Arrows at the 6:12 mark.
“The Gazelles played a very solid game versus Watertown, outplaying them in all facets of the game except the score,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “We were creating numerous opportunities with through balls to our forwards with Iyana Becker capturing the first goal.”
Mya York scored the other Arrows goal. Mylee Kannas had an assist in the contest.
For Yankton, Becker and Keira Christ each scored. Hannah Kruger had two assists, with Elaina Mohnen recording one.
“We did exceptionally well defending most of the night,” Schuring said. “We moved the ball well through the midfield and had a lot of creative runs by the forwards.”
With Monday’s match against West Central postponed, Yankton is now off until its West River trip. The Gazelles will travel to Douglas on Aug. 25 and Spearfish on Aug. 26.
Watertown won the JV match 3-1. Jaden Schaeffer scored twice and Addison Mentele scored for Yankton. Mohnen made three saves.
