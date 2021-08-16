The Yankton Bucks ranked third in Class 11AA as South Dakota media members announced their 2021 preseason football poll on Monday.
Yankton, 9-2 a season ago, was eliminated in the semifinals of the 2020 playoffs. Defending champion Pierre drew 13 first place votes and the top spot in the poll. Brookings, runner-up in 2020, drew two first place votes and ranked second. Tea Area, which moves up to 11AA this year, was picked fourth and drew the other first place vote.
In other classes:
— Harrisburg edged out Brandon Valley 72-69 for the top spot in 11AAA, with the Tigers holding an 8-7 edge in first place votes. Roosevelt was picked third and drew the other top pick. Sioux Falls Jefferson, which debuts this year, was picked fifth.
— Canton drew nine first place votes to claim the top spot in 11A. Dell Rapids (6) and Madison (1) were picked second and third. Dakota Valley ranked fifth in the poll.
— Winner drew all 16 first place votes in 11B, with Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan ranking second. Elk Point-Jefferson received votes.
— Defending champion Platte-Geddes drew 11 first place votes to claim the top spot in 9AA. Canistota-Freeman ranked second, drawing the other five top picks. Viborg-Hurley is ranked fifth, with Parkston receiving votes.
— Wolsey-Wessington drew 12 first place votes to claim the top spot. Second-ranked DeSmet drew a top pick, with fifth-ranked Warner drawing the other two. Irene-Wakonda received one vote.
— Dell Rapids St. Mary edged Harding County 66 to 60 to claim the top spot in 9B. The Cardinals had a 7-6 edge in first place votes, with third-ranked Faulkton Area drawing two and unranked Colome receiving one. Alcester-Hudson was ranked fourth in the poll.
The preseason South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (8) 72
2. Brandon Valley (7) 69
3. Roosevelt (1) 45
4. O’Gorman 30
5. Jefferson 10
Receiving votes: Washington 8, Lincoln 6.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (13) 76
2. Brookings (2) 48
3. Yankton 39
4. Tea Area (1) 37
5. Watertown 14
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 12, Mitchell 7, Sturgis 4, Huron 3.
Class 11A
1. Canton (9) 71
2. Dell Rapids (6) 61
3. Madison (1) 48
4. West Central 31
5. Dakota Valley 15
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 9, Milbank 4, Custer 1.
Class 11B
1. Winner (16) 80
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 58
3. Sioux Valley 52
4. St. Thomas More 21
5. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20
Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson 5, Mobridge-Pollock 3, McCook Central/Montrose 1.
Class 9AA
1. Platte-Geddes (11) 75
2. Canistota/Freeman (5) 60
3. Hanson 37
4. Hamlin 31
5. Viborg-Hurley 26
Receiving votes: Timber Lake 3, Lemmon-McIntosh 3, Florence-Henry 2, Chester Area 2, Parkston 1.
Class 9A
1. Wolsey-Wessington (12) 66
2. De Smet (1) 45
3. Howard 43
4. Herreid/Selby Area 29
5. Warner (2) 23
Receiving votes: Wall 19, Colman-Egan (1) 5, Gregory 5, Britton-Hecla 2, Castlewood 1, Irene-Wakonda 1, Kadoka Area 1.
Class 9B
1. Dell Rapids St. Mary (7) 66
2. Harding County (6) 60
3. Faulkton Area (2) 45
4. Alcester-Hudson 27
5. Corsica-Stickney 17
Receiving votes: Sully Buttes 7, Langford Area 6, Faith 5, Colome (1) 5, Potter County 2.
