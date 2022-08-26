SIOUX FALLS — Yankton finished third in both the boys’ and girls’ varsity divisions of the O’Gorman Invitational cross country meet, held Friday in Sioux Falls.
Brandon Valley’s Addison Scholten (15:11.03) and Reagan Askdal (15:21.40) finished 1-2 on the 2.5-mile course to lead the Lynx to the team title, 24 to 35 over Harrisburg.
Yankton was led by Thea Chance, who finished eighth in 16:17.93. Shae Rumsey (17:39.72) was 19th, Sydnee Serck (17:54.19) was 22nd, Kahlen Peterson (19:51.77) was 29th and Nora Welker (20:31.60) was 30th for the Gazelles.
Brandon Valley beat Harrisburg 31 to 46 for the boys’ title, with Yankton third at 51. Harrisburg’s Cashton Johnson won in 12:58.26, edging out Yankton’s Dylan Payer (13:05.88).
Also for the Bucks, Nate Schoenfelder (14:03.42) was sixth, Harrison Krajewski (14:20.71) was 15th, Taylor Wenzlaff (15:05.47) was 21st and Oliver Dooley (15:22.42) was 26th.
Next up for Yankton is the Augustana Twilight, Sept. 1 at Sioux Falls.
Yankton’s JV Boys put three runners in the top five and eight in the top 15 to win the team title, 29 to 58 over Harrisburg. Yankton’s Abe Chance (11:49.24) and Bryton Olson (12:05.20) finished 1-2 to lead the way in the 2-mile race. Issac Peterson (12:13.99) was fifth, Sam Larrington (12:35.81) was 10th and Boston Frick (12:39.09) was 11th to round out the scoring.
Harrisburg edged Yankton 45 to 46 in the JV/MS girls’ division. Mary Rounds (14:14.91) finished fourth, Abby Johanneson (14:14.92) placed fifth and Delaney Youmans (14:20.83) placed sixth to lead the Gazelles. Isabella Vrbka (15:35.58) placed 15th and Bailey Mines (15:40.59) placed 16th to round out the Yankton scoring.
VARSITY GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 24, Harrisburg 35, Yankton 61
TOP 10: 1, Addison Scholten, BV 15:11.03; 2, Reagan Askdal, BV 15:21.40; 3, Ruth Pardy, O’Gorman 15:32.46; 4, Presli White, H 15:41.22; 5, Addison Reilly, H 15:54.09; 6, Shelby Bergan, BV 16:04.68; 7, Sarah VanDeBerg, BV 16:10.57; 8, Thea Chance, Y 16:17.93; 9, Kate McElroy, Watertown 16:27.27; 10, Bria Miller, H 16:47.46
OTHER YHS: 19, Shae Rumsey 17:39.72; 22, Sydnee Serck 17:54.19; 29, Kahlen Peterson 19:51.77; 30, Nora Welker 20:31.60
VARSITY BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 31, Harrisburg 46, Yankton 51, Watertown 82
TOP 10: 1, Cashton Johnson, H 12:58.26; 2, Dylan Payer Y 13:05.88; 3, Jack Castelli, O’Gorman 13:30.30; 4, Mikah Peters, BV 13:38.07; 5, Tyler Groen, BV 13:52.98; 6, Nate Schoenfelder, Y 14:03.42; 7, Paul Kern, BV 14:07.50; 8, Evan Mahrous, OG 14:09.27; 9, Camden Coughlin, BV 14:09.98; 10, Aiden Rockvam, H 14:11.80
OTHER YHS: 15, Harrison Krajewski 14:20.71; 21, Taylor Wenzlaff 15:05.47; 26, Oliver Dooley 15:22.42
JV/JH BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Yankton 29, Harrisburg 58, O’Gorman 70, Watertown 73, Brandon Valley 95
TOP 5: 1, Abe Chance, Y 11:49.24; 2, Bryton Olson, Y 12:05.20; 3, Sam Prairie, OG 12:08.54; 4, Elias Michailidis, BV 12:11.66; 5, Issac Peterson, Y 12:13.99
OTHER YHS: 10, Sam Larrington 12:35.81; 11, Boston Frick 12:39.09; 13, Luke Jacobson 12:46.05; 14, Kaden Hunhoff 12:51.66; 15, Lucas Feimer 12:54.37; 20, Antani Kabela 13:09.65; 22, Caden Wieman 13:11.04; 24, Ethan Brenden 13:16.03; 26, Jackson Slowey 13:27.31; 28, Elliot Dooley 13:44.46; 31, Aiden Harrell 14:01.16; 35, Isaac Larrington 14:41.63; 37, Ivan Krajewski 15:00.98
JV/JH GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Harrisburg 45, Yankton 46, O’Gorman 57, Watertown 86, Brandon Valley 91
TOP 5: 1, Ragyn Peska, H 13:45.85; 2, Olivia Anderson, W 13:48.63; 3, Julia Eggert, OG 14:07.70; 4, Mary Rounds, Y 14:14.91; 5, Abby Johanneson, Y 14:14.92
OTHER YHS: 6, Delaney Youmans 14:20.83; 15, Isabella Vrbka 15:35.58; 16, Bailey Mines 15:40.59; 18, Ava Dryen 15:50.15; 19, Sarah Messler 15:58.69; 24, Aubrey Stotz 16:53.05; 31, Kendra Ratterman 18:02.59; 37, Sydney Kapla 18:53.22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.