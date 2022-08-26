SIOUX FALLS — Yankton finished third in both the boys’ and girls’ varsity divisions of the O’Gorman Invitational cross country meet, held Friday in Sioux Falls.

Brandon Valley’s Addison Scholten (15:11.03) and Reagan Askdal (15:21.40) finished 1-2 on the 2.5-mile course to lead the Lynx to the team title, 24 to 35 over Harrisburg.

