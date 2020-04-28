SIOUX FALLS — Senior J.J. Cooney has been named the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Student-Athlete of the Year, USF Director of Athletics Pam Gohl announced Tuesday (April 28) during the USF Spirit of Excellence Awards Banquet which was presented by USF through a virtual event.
A native of Pickstown, Cooney competed in six events in 2019-20 and totaled 13 rounds of golf. Cooney, who ranked fifth in the NSIC with a 73.54 round average, carded a best round of 69 which came in the second round of play at the Watkins Invitational, as he won the competition in a playoff while recording a program-best two-round total of 140 (71-69).
Cooney had three top-10 finishes in 2019-20 and now has 16 top-10 finishes in his career with five top-five finishes and an individual title. Twice, Cooney led USF to eighth place finishes at the NSIC Championships with a fifth place team finish in 2018-19. Due to the end of the spring sport season due to the COVID-19, USF did not participate in a championship this spring. In his career, he has made 5,454 shots in 73 rounds for a 74.71 career stroke average.
A three-time All-NSIC selection, Cooney finished with four rounds at or under par which was the best on the squad. Cooney is also a three-time Academic All-NSIC selection who received the NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award for a GPA of 3.75 or higher. A business administration major, Cooney was also named the Vucurevich School of Business Outstanding Entrepreneurial Studies Senior during the Spirit of Excellence presentation.
Senior women’s basketball player Kaely Hummel earned Female Student-Athlete of the Year honors for USF.
Hurley native Logan Hansen was named the USF Distinguished Academic Success award winner for social sciences. He is a track and field/cross country athlete for the Cougars.
