BISMARCK, N.D. — Former University of South Dakota standout and reigning Summit League Player of the Year Chloe Lamb has been named to the women’s basketball coaching staff at the University of Mary, the institution announced Friday.
Lamb, a four-time all-Summit League selection, was selected to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) “So You Want To Be A Coach” program, giving her the opportunity to attend the NCAA Women’s Final Four and network with women’s college basketball coaches and administrators throughout the country and connected with other female basketball players while attending sessions on coaching and recruiting strategies.
Lamb will be active in all aspects of the Marauders program with a special emphasis on player development and recruiting.
The Marauders made program history last winter after earning their first Northern Sun tournament road win, earning Mary a spot in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) quarterfinals.
