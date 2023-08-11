Yankton Bucks head coach Dave Dannenbring knew his team would struggle with depth against the defending state runner-up Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots.
“I knew we were going to get tired because we don’t have the depth (we need) with our speed and ball control,” Dannenbring said.
The Patriots defeated the Bucks 3-0 in the season opener for both teams Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field. Even though the result was not the one Yankton wanted, Dannenbring was encouraged by the way the team competed.
“We have some talented kids,” Dannenbring said. “We had some kids that stepped up when they got thrown out to the wolves. Lincoln’s a really good team.”
The Bucks started the game on the attack, pressing forward.
Lincoln counterpunched as Yankton was forced to make substitutions.
“Our top 13 guys are good and competitive,” Dannenbring said. “We’re trying to groom and mold the younger kids so they can go and step up. We were just going to get tired. I just knew that was going to happen, but our boys did a great job.”
Lincoln broke through the Bucks defense with 1:45 in the first half as Liam VanRoekel took a throw in from teammate Tallen Dobson and flicked it past Yankton goalie Jackson Kronberg into the right corner of the net.
Brady Stamp doubled the Patriots lead with a 30-yard strike with 30:43 remaining in the second half. Dobson added an insurance goal to give Lincoln a 3-0 lead with 14:24 remaining.
Dannenbring thought Kronberg kept his head in the game despite the skill Lincoln displayed on its goals.
“He just made some great saves,” Dannenbring said. “(Regarding) his attitude, his leadership and the performance that he had, we talked a lot this week that they’re going to put a goal in. They’re going to hit a good one. They did. We said, ‘When that happens, don’t get down.’ He didn’t.”
In the first half, Yankton had numerous scoring chances but were unable to find the back of the net.
“Our problem last year was that we had a lot of one-versus-goalie,” Dannenbring said. “You’ve got to be able to convert those (chances) to be a championship team. Last year, we kept thinking it was going to come but it didn’t. Now these guys are a little more mature. We work on it a lot. I harp on them about technique and things they can do to keep (shots) low. Now, we have to get better and (convert those chances).”
The Bucks return to action Tuesday as they host Harrisburg at Crane-Youngworth Field. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The Tigers defeated the Bucks 2-1 last season in Harrisburg.
“We can’t overlook anybody,” Dannenbring said. “Everybody has a chance to win.”
Lincoln won the JV contest 3-1. Anthony Alfonso Acosta scored for Yankton, with Andrew Budig registering six saves in the contest.
