The most three-pointers the Mount Marty University men’s basketball team had in a game last season — Collin Authier’s first at the helm of the Lancers — was 14.
In Sunday’s season opener, the Lancers had that by halftime.
Mount Marty rode a hot shooting night — going 58.3 percent from three-point range — to a 98-72 rout of Graceland at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
MMU finished 21 of 36 from three-point range, one shy of tying a school record for team three-pointers in a game. Of the nine Lancers to hit at least one, senior Kade Stearns hit seven and junior Josh Arlt hit four, career highs for both.
Stearns, who finished with a career-high 21 points, had his career highs for points and three-pointers by halftime.
Also for the Lancers, Tash Lunday finished with 16 points and five assists in his first career game. Arlt finished with 12 points, going 4-of-6 from deep, and seven assists. Cole Bowen posted 11 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in his first career start. Dayvon Botts was a perfect 4-of-4 from the field with three-pointers to score 11 points off the bench.
One of the things that helped lead to an impressive scoring night was an impressive passing night. The Lancers finished with 28 team assists on 35 made field goals.
“That’s how we want to play,” Authier said. “We were turning down good shots for great shots. That’s a huge key on how we have to play.”
Jacob Charske scored 14 points off the bench to lead Graceland, which was also making it season opener. Winslow Martin added 13 points.
The Lancers left little doubt who was in control early, as Lunday and Arlt alternated buckets to give MMU a quick 13-0 lead. Two more Arlt threes — giving the junior his first career double-figure scoring game — gave the Lancers a 19-3 edge less than five minutes into the contest.
A few minutes later, Stearns got loose for his first made three-pointer. He would hit the Lancers’ last five triples of the half as Mount Marty took a 59-32 lead into the break.
“The key for us is sharing the ball,” Stearns said. “We don’t have a go-to player. Whoever has the hot hand, we’re riding that hard.”
Stearn’s sixth and seventh three-pointers — leaving him one shy of the individual record — gave the Lancers their largest lead, 75-40, with 15:26 to play.
Part of the Lancers’ offensive success came in taking advantage of Graceland’s defensive aggressiveness.
“We knew they would extend their defense,” Authier said. “We did a good job, especially in the first half, of staying disciplined to find the open guy.”
The Lancers’ defense also helped contribute to the big lead.
“They stayed disciplined within the scouting report,” Authier said. “There were a couple of lapses that gave them baskets. But overall I though the discipline to what we were trying to do was pretty good.”
Graceland kept its press on with the Lancer reserves in the game, allowing them to close within 23 points in the closing minutes.
The season-opening win was a great way to cap Mount Marty’s homecoming weekend.
“It felt really good,” Stearns said. “It’s always important to get out to a good start, and this caps a good week with homecoming festivities.”
The Lancers, 1-0, now look for a 2-0 start as they host Waldorf on Wednesday. While the win gave the Lancers plenty to be excited about, it also left a list of things that will need work.
“Twenty turnovers are too many. We’ll see a similar team on Wednesday,” Authier said. “We need to flow into our offense and our actions a lot better. Those will be the keys for us.”
GRACELAND (0-1)
C.J. Wilson 2-5 3-4 8, Winslow Martin 5-10 0-0 13, Amir Pettiford 2-7 0-0 5, J.T. Washington 0-4 2-2 2, Seth Campas 1-5 4-9 6, Trent Daughtry 1-1 0-0 2, J.Y. Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Mario Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Nathan Oakley 0-0 0-0 0, Gabe Robinson 0-1 1-2 1, Sam’I Roe 2-7 2-2 6, Jacob Charske 4-9 4-4 14, Aleksa Markovic 2-4 0-0 5, Nate Cadet 1-3 1-2 3, Julius Raudonius 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23-61 18-27 72.
MOUNT MARTY (1-0)
Josh Arlt 4-6 0-0 12, Kade Stearns 7-11 0-0 21, Cole Bowen 3-8 5-5 11, Tash Lunday 7-13 0-0 16, Lincoln Jordre 2-2 0-0 4, Noah Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Chase Altenburg 1-1 0-0 3, Christian Mickelson 2-3 0-0 5, Caden Casey 1-3 0-0 3, Will Turner 1-1 0-0 3, Tristan Furgeson 0-1 0-0 0, Dayvon Botts 4-4 0-0 11, Matthew Becker 2-3 2-2 7, Hunter Kotrous 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 35-58 7-7 98.
At the half: MMU 59-31. Three-Pointers: MMU 21-36 (Stearns 7-11, Arlt 4-6, Botts 3-3, Lunday 2-4, Altenburg 1-1, Mickelson 1-2, Casey 1-3, Turner 1-1, Becker 1-2, Bowen 0-2, Furgeson 0-1), GU 8-29 (Martin 3-7, Carske 2-5, Wilson 1-3, Pettiford 1-3, Markovic 1-3, Washington 0-1, Compas 0-1, Smith 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Roe 0-1, Cadet 0-1). Rebounds: MMU 36 (Bowen 12), GU 21 (four with 3). Assists: MMU 28 (Arlt 7, Bowen 7), GU 12 (Smith 3). Steals: GU 13 (five with 2), MMU 5 (Bowen 2). Blocked Shots: MMU 3 (Jordre 2), GU 1 (Markovic 1). Turnovers: MMU 20, GU 10. Personal Fouls: MMU 25, GU 13. Fouled Out: None. Technical Fouls: MMU 1. Attendance: 526.
