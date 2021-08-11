ST LOUIS—South Dakota had a league-high eight student-athletes earn the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s highest academic achievement by capturing the President’s Council Academic Excellence Award.
Kody Case, Jack Cochrane, Austin Goehring, Dalton Godfrey, Hunter Headlee, Alex Jensen, Mason Scheidegger and Brady Schutt were recipients of the award, which requires a minimum 3.5 grade point average and participation in athletics a minimum of two years. The student-athlete must be scheduled to graduate by the end of the summer of 2021.
Also, 26 Coyotes received the league’s Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award, which requires a minimum 3.2 grade point average for the previous two semesters (freshmen are not eligible). USD had 67 student-athletes named to the 2020-21 Honor Roll, which requires a minimum 3.0 grade point average for a specified term (Fall 2020 or Spring 2021).
South Dakota’s MVFC Academic Award winners are listed below:
PRESIDENT’S COUNCIL ACADEMIC AWARD: Kody Case, Jack Cochrane, Austin Goehring, Dalton Godfrey, Hunter Headlee, Alex Jensen, Mason Scheidegger, Brady Schutt
COMMISSIONER’S ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD: Carter Bell, Kody Case, Jack Cochrane, Jackson Coker, Ben Conrad, Wesley Eliodor, Robert Ford, Dalton Godfrey, Austin Goehring, Hunter Headlee, Alex Jensen, Ben Kohls, Mason Lorber, Joe Mather, Ryan Mazurek, Isaiah McDaniels, Brock Mogensen, Micah Roane, Mason Scheidegger, Braden Schneider, Brady Schutt, Trevor Shohoney, Dakota Smith, Tyler Tsagalis, Caleb Vander Esch, DeValon Whitcomb
HONOR ROLL: Carter Bell, Datwan Blackwood, Ethan Burson, Carson Camp, Kody Case, Jacob Cheeseman, Jack Cochrane, Jackson Coker, Ben Conrad, Joshua Crownover, Clayton Denker, Will Dunn, Wesley Eliodor, Isaac Erbes, Zander Flucas, Robert Ford, Nick Gaes, JJ Galbreath, Josiah Ganues, Tim Glaser, Dalton Godfrey, Austin Goehring, Nathan Goehring, Drew Green¬haw, Jack Hagy, Colton Harberts, Hunter Headlee, Bryce Henderson, Stephen Hillis, Blake Holden, Alex Jensen, Jonathan Joanis, Cliff Johnson, Ben Kohls, Shomari Lawrence, Mason Lorber, Nathan Lubinsky, Michael Mansaray, Joe Mather, Jacob Matthew, Ryan Mazurek, Isaiah McDaniels, Brock Mogensen, Bridger Nesbit, Cade Parker, Jakob Parks, Jake Richardson, Mi¬cah Roane, Jason Samec, Mason Scheidegger, Braden Schneider, Brady Schutt, Reed Shea, Trevor Shohoney, Dakota Smith, Jakari Starling, Cole Stenstrom, Nathan Stoffel, Kel Stroud, Tre Thomas, Tyler Tsagalis, Caleb Vander Esch, Kayden Verley, Austin Wallace, Brendan Webb, DeValon Whitcomb, Zach Witte
