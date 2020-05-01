VERMILLION — Senior basketball player Ciara Duffy and senior track and field star Chris Nilsen receive the top honors as South Dakota Athletes of the Year announced Friday in a digital version of The Charlies, the athletics annual award ceremony that was moved online this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Duffy picks up the Catie Tobin Female Athlete of the Year award. This adds to the long list of postseason awards Duffy has garnered this spring including honorable mention All-America recognition from the Associated Press, the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year, the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoops Stats and the Summit League Player of the Year. She is a three-time Academic All-American as well, garnering a spot on the first team for the second-straight season.
A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Duffy averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists per game this season. She graduates as the only player in program history with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists. Duffy finishes third on USD’s career scoring charts with 1,793 points.
Nilsen takes home the Dr. John Van Why Male Athlete of the Year award for the third time in his four years. A three-time NCAA Champion, Nilsen broke the NCAA indoor pole vault record this season by vaulting 19 feet, 5 ½ inches (5.93m). Nilsen was named the 2020 USTFCCCA National Indoor Field Athlete of the Year, becoming the first Coyote to receive such national recognition in the Division I era. Nilsen is a four-time USTFCCCA Midwest Field Athlete of the Year and six-time Summit League Field Athlete of the Year.
Hailing from Kansas City, Missouri, Nilsen boasts three golds, two silvers and a bronze from his six NCAA Championships. He broke a 22-year-old outdoor meet record in 2018 and then vaulted a personal best of 19-6 ¼ (5.95m) in 2019 to improve the NCAA meet record by another five inches.
The women’s athlete of the year award is named for Catie Tobin, who was one of the first female track and field athletes to compete for the University of South Dakota. The men’s athlete of the year is named for Dr. John Van Why, the University’s former physical education department chair who pushed for the importance of athletics and physical activity in the 1950s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.