With a group of seven seniors leading the charge, Yankton Bucks head soccer coach Dave Dannenbring expects big things from his squad in 2023.
“We will be competitive,” Dave Dannenbring said.
He praised the players’ attitudes, work ethic and coachability, saying they “have been a treat to work with.”
“Many of them worked hard at getting better with things we’ve asked them to improve on,” Dave Dannenbring said. “They’re getting better at some of the fundamentals and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed (coaching them).”
In 2022, the Bucks ended with a record of 7-5-3 as they fell short of defending their 2021 State Championship Title, falling 3-1 in a road contest against Spearfish in the first round of the Class AA State Playoffs.
“It’s hard for a team to win back-to-back championships because winning tends to cause a little bit of complacency,” Dave Dannenbring said. “You lose a little bit of that hunger.
“We fell into that trap last year where we rode that shirt tail of success for a while. It took away a bit of our drive, but we’ve got that back now.”
While the current group of seniors were on that championship-winning team as sophomores, Coach Dannenbring likes the ownership they are taking of the 2023 Bucks.
“(They) were pretty young (when we won), but now it’s their team (as seniors),” he said. “They have a different attitude and that’s exciting for me.”
The Bucks bring a group of seven seniors, four of which will play defense. Captain Ty Binde (three goals, two assists in 2022) anchors the group that includes Simon Schulz (one goal in 2022), Walter Ortiz and Bennett Schade.
Coach Dannenbring praised Walter Ortiz in a return from injury as a junior, adding that “he’s just become a physical force.” He credited Schade as another leader in the back row. Dave Dannenbring wants Schulz to be involved offensively.
“Simon has proven he can play in the back,” Dave Dannenbring said. “We’re going to make him do some runs coming up top because he’s bigger, stronger and has become a leader in practice. He’s vocal on the field as far as encouragement. Having all those guys step up makes a big difference on the team.”
At goalie, the Bucks will start senior Jackson Kronberg. Dave Dannenbring commended Kronberg’s maturity on the practice field during the preseason.
Patrick Gurney and Lance Dannenbring (seven goals, six assists in 2022) will play closer to the top of the formation for Coach Dannenbring.
“Patrick Gurney has been a force on top,” Dave Dannenbring said. “He’s showing everybody how pressing defense can cause problems for the other team.”
The Bucks have two juniors (Aiden Anderson and Lemi Del Valle) listed on the varsity roster. They will bring in a group of seven sophomores, many of which saw extended action as freshman for the Bucks in 2022.
“At one point last season, we had five freshman on the field and we were competitive,” Dave Dannenbring said. “Those guys have matured.”
Sophomore Christian Pacheco will be one of the main cogs in the Bucks’ attack in 2023. He scored eight goals and added two assists for Yankton in 2022.
“He’s a talented kid and the game is made to score goals,” Dave Dannenbring said.
Fellow sophomores on the varsity squad include Jack Pedersen (two goals in 2022), who Dave Dannenbring said “is going to be one of our top guys.
“He’s going to play the wing,” Coach Dannenbring said. “He’s fast and understands the game well.”
Dave Dannenbring also commended Kevin Ortiz’ ability to communicate on the field and his willingness to play whatever position is needed as well as Byron Jimenez’ and Nels Hansen’s playmaking ability in the midfield.
“Our sophomore class has a lot of guys that are going to be out there,” Dave Dannenbring said.
Coach Dannenbring is going to play the team in a 4-2-3-1 formation to start the season as it gives the team more defensive protection.
“It’s versatile on shifting into more of an attacking mode,” he said.
“We’re going to be a high press (team). If we lose the ball, we’re going right back at it. We’re going to press and cause the other team to make mistakes. (When we must) worry about the counter, having Ty Binde back (on defense will help) stop that.”
Yankton starts the season Friday against 2022 state runner-up Sioux Falls Lincoln. Game time is set for 6 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
2023 Schedule
Aug. 11 vs. S.F. Lincoln 6 p.m.
Aug. 15 vs. Harrisburg 6 p.m.
Aug. 17 at Watertown 6 p.m.
Aug. 21 vs. West Central 6 p.m.
Aug. 25 at Douglas 6 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Spearfish 1 p.m.
Aug. 31 at O’Gorman 6 p.m.
Sept. 5 vs. Brandon Valley 6 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Brookings 4 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Huron 4 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Mitchell 4 p.m.
Sept. 19 at Pierre 4 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Aberdeen Cent. noon
Sept. 26 at S.F. Roosevelt 6 p.m.
Oct. 3 AA First Round TBD
Oct. 7 AA Quarterfinals TBD
Oct. 10 AA Semifinals TBD
Oct. 14 AA Final (Brandon) 7 p.m.
All Home Games at Crane-Youngworth Field
All Times listed in Central
