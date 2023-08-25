BERESFORD — Sioux Falls Christian swept the varsity team titles at the Beresford Invitational cross country meet, held Friday at The Bridges Golf Course in Beresford.
The Chargers posted a perfect score of 10 in winning the girls’ title. Vermillion (49) was second, followed by Tea Area (57) and Dakota Valley (73).
Jenna DeBates of Luverne, Minnesota was the girls’ individual champion, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 18:27.02. The next five runners were Chargers: Natalie Smith (18:42.92), Ellie Maddox (19:14.41), Sadie Pettengill (19:34.15) and Anna Vyn (19:34.27).
The top area finisher was Ethan-Parkston’s Ella Pollreisz, who finished eighth in 20:08.81. Dakota Valley’s Sophie Redler (20:26.51) was ninth. Vermillion’s Callie Radigan (20:39.24) was 11th.
Sioux Falls Christian beat out Luverne 32 to 53 for the boys’ title. Dakota Valley (56) was third, followed by Vermillion (68) and Lennox (83).
Owen Janiszeski of Luverne won the boys’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 15:54.30. Dakota Valley claimed the next two spots, with Joe Cross (16:10.30) second and Jack Brown (16:20.90) third. Sioux Falls Christian’s Levi Vander Leest (16:30.73) and Alex Oberloh (16:32.47) finished fourth and fifth.
Tavin Schroeder of Freeman Academy-Marion was the top Class B runner, placing eighth in 16:54.07. Henry Anderson led Vermillion, placing 10th in 16:59.44.
TEAM SCORES: 1, S.F. Christian 10; 2, Vermillion 49; 3, Tea Area 57; 4, Dakota Valley 73; 5, Lennox 78; 6, West Central 84; 7, Canton 116; 8, Centerville 135; 9, Baltic 149; 10, Burke 159
TOP 20: 1, Jenna DeBates, Luverne 18:27.02; 2, Natalie Smith, SF Christian 18:42.92; 3, Ellie Maddox, SF Christian 19:14.41; 4, Sadie Pettengill, SF Christian 19:34.15; 5, Anna Vyn, SF Christian 19:34.27; 6, Jaycie Babb, Tea Area 19:41.80; 7, Kelsey Schmidt, Lennox 19:54.25; 8, Ella Pollreisz, Ethan/Parkston 20:08.81; 9, Sophie Redler, Dakota Valley 20:26.51; 10, Rorie Thoreson, Dell Rapids 20:38.80; 11, Callie Radigan, Vermillion 20:39.24; 12, Grace Bialas, Tea Area 20:42.85; 13, Adie McVey, Lennox [7] 20:45.77; 14, Taeli Barta, Vermillion 20:56.33; 15, Hailey Tiahrt, Baltic 20:56.82; 16, Lydia Anderson, Vermillion 20:58.80; 17, Jolie Westrum, Gayville-Volin 20:59.76; 18, Ella Otten, Dakota Valley 21:03.93; 19, Aubrey Borns, West Central 21:05.24; 20, Ashton Massey, Menno 21:07.56
TEAM SCORES: 1, S.F. Christian 32; 2, Luverne 53; 3, Dakota Valley 56; 4, Vermillion 68; 5, Lennox 83; 6, Tea Area 108; 7, West Central 118; 8, Freeman Academy-Marion 137; 9, Ethan-Parkston 164; 10, Martin County West 193; 11, Baltic 194; 12, Parker 208; 13, Canton 218
TOP 20: 1, Owen Janiszeski, Luverne 15:54.30; 2, Joe Cross, Dakota Valley 16:10.30; 3, Jack Brown, Dakota Valley 16:20.90; 4, Levi Vander Leest, SF Christian 16:30.73; 5, Alex Oberloh, SF Christian 16:32.47; 6, Ryan Fick, Luverne 16:46.50; 7, Benjamin Strunk, West Central 16:51.48; 8, Tavin Schroeder, Freeman Academy-Marion 16:54.07; 9, Jonathon Roth, West Central 16:55.79; 10, Henry Anderson, Vermillion 16:59.44; 11, Jackson Prins, SF Christian 17:08.31; 12, Isaac Koole, SF Christian 17:18.95; 13, Noah Sayler, Lennox 17:23.03; 14, Cade Sherard, Lennox 17:24.72; 15, Gage Beverly, Vermillion 17:28.88; 16, Reid Hammerquist, Tea Area 17:29.24; 17, Grant Koehnen, Martin County West 17:31.19; 18, Sage Viessman, Luverne 17:31.34; 19, Finley McConniel, Freeman Academy-Marion 17:33.37; 20, Jacob Chasing Hawk, Vermillion 17:39.04
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.