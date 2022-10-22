Rome wasn’t built in a day.
Among the many phrases John Michaletti could have used with his team following a lopsided loss, he chose one that harkens to a message he’s used many times: Patience.
The combination of a few key players for Mount Marty not in action and the nation’s top-ranked team on the other side of the field led to a near-NAIA record on Saturday afternoon. Morningside, the defending national champion, scored 56 points in the first half on the way to a 77-0 throttling of Mount Marty at Crane-Youngworth Field.
His players gathered around him following the game, Michaletti, the Lancers’ head coach, reminded his team that building a winner takes time.
“You look across the way and you see those guys clicking on all cylinders, and we’re still trying to be that way,” Michaletti said.
“They have such a rich tradition and coach (Steve) Ryan has done such a great job, and that’s what everyone strives to be.”
Morningside scored on seven of its eight series in the first half and added a defensive touchdown, and mostly reserves saw the field in the second half.
Even still, the NAIA record for most points scored in a game (106 by Fort Valley State in 1969) appeared in jeopardy into the third quarter when the Mustangs scored on their first two series to go up 70-0.
Morningside, though, throttled down its offense and only tacked on one final touchdown with 5:43 remaining in the fourth quarter.
In the end, the statistical advantages were numerous. The Mustangs out-gained Mount Marty 647-249 in total yardage, while Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns, and receiver Austin Johnson caught seven passes for 195 yards and three scores.
Even faced with lining up against Morningside, the Lancers felt like they had a good week of preparation, according to Michaletti.
“We had a great week of practice,” he said. “The guys were locked in, and even with some of the adversity we faced, we knew we couldn’t just expect results to be handed to us.”
The adversity came with the number of injuries the Lancers have been dealing with, he added, particularly to some of their key players. The coaches were then cautious when planning who to keep out of Saturday’s action, according to Michaletti.
“We were just thinking about the health of some of our kids and if they were ready to go,” he said. “If they can’t practice, we won’t throw them out here.”
Among those players who didn’t see the field Saturday was starting quarterback Ken Gay. He was replaced by freshman Clayton Byer, a California native who previously played at Sierra Junior College.
Against Morningside, Byer completed just 16-of-38 passes for 185 yards and was intercepted twice – the first one on his second throw of the game and another that was returned for a touchdown in the second quarter.
That first interception got Morningside rolling early, as the Dolincheck-led offense scored on its first five series – by the time the Mustangs punted for the first time, the score was already 35-0. An interception by Dijon Walls was returned for a 28-yard touchdown with 1:18 remaining in the second quarter and Morningside took a 56-0 lead into halftime.
Things never got any better for Mount Marty, which struggled all game to sustain drives, particularly on the ground where the Lancers were held to 64 yards on 35 rushes. Jaylen Herman, who saw extended action for the first time, led Mount Marty with five receptions for 89 yards, while Yankton native Rex Ryken had four receptions for 44 yards.
The key for the Lancers now is to turn the page as soon as possible in preparation for next Saturday’s homecoming showdown with Doane.
“We just have to move on and not let one game affect the next,” Michaletti said. “You can’t let Morningside beat you twice.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.