On the one hand, the Yankton girls’ soccer team corrected some early defensive miscues, but on the other hand, it wasn’t quite able to take advantage of opportunities.
That proved to be the difference in Tuesday night’s home game against Sioux Falls Washington.
The Warriors used a pair of first-half goals to edge Yankton 2-1 at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“Washington came out with their fast strikers and got behind us a couple of times, and that really presented some issues for us,” Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring said.
Brooklyn Harpe scored on a header in the 15th minute to give Washington an early lead and the Warriors then got a goal from Nyanas Kur in the 23rd minute to push the margin to 2-0.
Just before halftime, in the 38th minute, Yankton senior Molly Vornhagen sent a cross to senior Thea Luken, who booted the ball into the net for a goal.
The Gazelles switched their defensive formation for the second half, and that seemed to work better, according to Schuring.
Yankton created some opportunities in the first half, but didn’t take advantage — “That was the difference in the game,” Schuring said.
“In the second half, we just ran out of juice,” he added.
Luken’s presence in the midfield, however, provided a spark for the Gazelles.
“It was great to get Thea back, she was a good creator for us and found some really nice touches,” Schuring said. “She was definitely an impact player for us.”
Luken was one of 10 seniors honored prior to the game, along with Emma Christensen, Megan Cap, Leona Stastny, Vornhagen, Rachel Hebda, Josie Jensen, Caitlin Berndt, Kylie Bochman and manager Mya Fernandez.
Yankton, now 1-3 on the season, visits O’Gorman on Thursday night.
“It’s still early, but at the same time, we’re going to run into some of the tougher teams in our class with O’Gorman and (Brandon Valley) coming up,” Schuring said.
In Tuesday’s junior varsity game, Washington handed the Gazelles a 2-1 defeat. Hannah Tramp scored the lone goal for Yankton.
