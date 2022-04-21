FREEMAN — On a day that saw 11 meet records fall, the Colman-Egan girls and Chester Area boys claimed top honors in the Flyer Invitational track and field meet, Thursday in Freeman.
Colman-Egan beat out Parker 105 to 83, thanks to meet records by Mackenzie Hemmer in the triple jump (36-0) and the CE-Hawks’ 800 relay (1:50.65). Reese Luze, who led of the winning 800 relay, also won the open 800 for Colman-Egan (2:25.67).
Mount Marty recruit Lexi Even led Parker, having a hand in three wins. She set a meet record in the 100 (12.20), won the 400 (1:01.68) and anchored the Pheasants to victory in the 1600 relay (4:21.27). Janae Olson, who ran on the winning relay with Tayler Coleman and Ellie Travnicek, also won the long jump (15-7).
Menno’s Raygen Diede swept the throws, including a meet record in the shot put (38-3 1/2). She also won the discus (118-7).
Elk Point-Jefferson won a pair of relays, the 400 (52.99) and 3200 (10:44.00). Cera Schmitz, Lauren McDermott, Kaitlyn Van Roekel and Alyssa Chytka ran the winning 400 relay. Ella LaFerrier, Josie Curry, Hannah Nearman and Claire LaFerrier ran the winning 3200 relay.
Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner won the 1600 (5:45.00) and anchored the Bearcats to victory in the medley relay (4:43.87). She was joined on the medley by Alivea Weber, Elizabeth Piehel and Sonora Myers.
Centerville had two wins, Thea Gust in the high jump (5-2) and Bailey Hansen in the pole vault (8-3). Freeman’s Rylee Peters won the 100 hurdles (16.14).
Howard’s Melanie Calmus set a meet record in the 200, winning in 25.27.
Chester Area scored 144 points, aided by four meet records and two other victories.
For the Fliers, Ryan Benson set meet records in both the 110- (14.71) and 300-meter (41.54) hurdles, and joined in a record-setting 800 relay (1:32.26). Jovi Wolf set the meet record in the 100 (10.77), won the 400 (54.55) and long jump (20-6), and anchored the winning 800 relay.
Menno’s Owen Eitemiller set a meet record in winning the pole vault, clearing 12 feet.
Freeman Academy-Marion won three events, with Thalen Schroeder having a hand in all three. The Mount Marty basketball recruit won the high jump (6-4), then anchored the Bearcats to victory in the 3200 (8:45.89) and medley (3:58.90) relays. Quincy Blue also ran on both relays. Tavin Schroeder and Malachi Myers completed the 3200 relay, while Liam Ortman and Seth Balzer opened the medley relay.
Irene-Wakonda’s Jens Hansen won the 800 (2:18.22). Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross won the 3200 (10:13.30).
Hanson’s Colton Dillon set the meet record in the shot put, posting a 50-foot toss to break a 20-year old standard.
