The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speaker is longtime Augustana men’s basketball coach Tom Billeter. Billeter, in his 20th season at the helm of the Vikings, 461-253, including a 5-4 record this season. Augustana was 26-4 in 2021-22, winning the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for the third time under Billeter.
