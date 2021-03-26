South Dakota forward Stanley Umude announced through his Twitter account that he would go through the NBA Draft process and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as a grad transfer.
Due to the NCAA decision to not count the 2020-21 season towards eligiblity for basketball, Umude has one season of eligibility remaining.
In the statement, Umude said, “My four years here have bene a blessing and I will forever cherish the memories and relationships I made.”
Umude entered the transfer portal two seasons ago after the departure of then-head coach Craig Smith to Utah State, but Umude returned to USD to play the next two seasons.
This past season, he averaged 21.6 points per game, ranking ninth in the nation in scoring. In four seasons at USD, he played 97 games, scoring 1,408 points (14.5 ppg) and grabbing 526 rebounds (5.4 rpg).
