Jaida Young’s 18 points propelled the Watertown Arrows past the Yankton Gazelles 57-37 Thursday at Yankton High School.
Down 26-18 at halftime, Yankton got a Macy Drotzmann layup and two free throws form Payton Moser to get within four, 26-22. From there, Watertown took over and went on a 23-2 run to put the game away.
“We talked to our kids about the fact that we needed to have a good first three minutes (of the second half) to give ourselves an opportunity to get into the game,” Gazelles head coach Trey Krier said after the game. “We got a good defensive stop to start the half, got a good offensive possession and thought we were going to roll from there. Unfortunately, you could see fatigue in our kids’ faces start to set in. Then our decision making suffered from that on the offensive end.”
Yankton had good spurts defensively, especially in the second quarter. Watertown mustered only nine points in the quarter, and the Gazelles were able to turn defense into offense.
“We got the game back into a half-court game,” Krier said. “We allowed our defense to get in position to make some stops.”
Claire Tereshinski threw a pass in the paint to Cameron Koletzky and she found Bailey LaCroix trailing on the play for the layup to get the Gazelles within six of Watertown, 24-18.
“We did a drill (in practice) absolutely like that where we were looking for the next pass and communicate it,” Krier said. “That’s a play where Bailey’s screaming for the ball because she knows that she’s open. She’s got her hands up and is in a position ready to catch and shoot that (basketball).”
Tereshinski led the Gazelles with 10 points in the contest.
“(Claire)’s done a really good job of buying into the idea of finding her teammates and looking for that next pass,” Krier said. “Over the course of this week in that process, she’s found better shots for herself. Instead of always looking to force something for herself. She’s finding the shots that are good shots for her. She’s finding the shots that are good shots for her teammates. We need her to keep going in that direction and we know that she will.”
Moser added nine points for the Gazelles after missing last Friday’s game against Mitchell.
“The energy that she plays with is big for us,” Krier said. “She makes those hustle plays especially in times when things maybe aren’t going well (such as a) dive on a loose ball on loose floor, maybe a hand on a pass. She knocked down a couple threes for us tonight that provide energy for us to keep going in the right direction.”
Koletzky grabbed eight rebounds for the Gazelles.
Krier was proud of the way the team showed improvement and implemented what they were practicing into the game successfully, but knows the team needs to keep their energy up throughout the game.
“We have to continue to point (things) in the right direction so that we keep finding little baby steps to get better. (When) we put all those together, we’re going to like where we’re at by the time we get to the end (of the season).
The Arrows improved to 3-3 with the win, while the Gazelles fell to 0-6.
Yankton plays next at O’Gorman Saturday. Tip off time is set for 12:30 p.m.
Watertown won the junior varsity contest 46-27. Adilyn Schelhaas led Yankton with seven points, with Kaylor Luellman adding six points. Kenzie Giziewski grabbed eight rebounds.
In the C game, Watertown won 42-36. Nora Krajewski led Yankton with 11 points, with Adilyn Schelhaas adding seven.
