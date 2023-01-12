Jaida Young’s 18 points propelled the Watertown Arrows past the Yankton Gazelles 57-37 Thursday at Yankton High School.

Down 26-18 at halftime, Yankton got a Macy Drotzmann layup and two free throws form Payton Moser to get within four, 26-22. From there, Watertown took over and went on a 23-2 run to put the game away.

