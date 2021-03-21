Mount Marty earned a split with Jamestown in Great Plains Athletic Conference softball action on Sunday at Sertoma Park.
In the opener, Bailey Kortan and Emma Burns each had three hits as the Lancers out-slugged Jamestown 11-10.
Burns had a home run and a double, and Kortan had two triples and three RBI for Mount Marty. Sami Noble tripled and doubled. Makenzi Rockwell doubled twice. Karlee Arnold, Adley Swanson, Kelly Amezcua, Ally Serrano, Abby Thomas and Emma Kerns each had a hit for the Lancers.
Steph Cota had three hits, including two doubles, for Jamestown.
Jill Orwig, who got the final out before the Lancers’ eight-run fifth inning, picked up the win. Katie Merchant took the loss.
In the nightcap, Jamestown scored three runs in the first, then held on for a 3-1 victory.
Santio Zito went 2-for-3 with two RBI for Jamestown.
Amezcua had two hits and Burns doubled for Mount Marty, the only three hits for the Lancers in the contest.
Mount Marty, 10-6, travels to Hastings March 27.
Saturday: MMU 3-5, Briar Cliff 0-3
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty opened Great Plains Athletic Conference softball play with a doubleheader sweep of Briar Cliff on Saturday.
In the opener, Mo Vornhagen tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out 13 in a 3-0 Lancer victory.
Emma Burns went 2-for-4 with a home run for Mount Marty. Karlee Arnold doubled and singled. Makenzi Rockwell also had two hits. Bailey Kortan tripled, and Sami Noble and Ally Serrano each had a hit in the victory.
In the nightcap, Mount Marty scored three runs in the fifth to claim a 5-3 victory.
Burns went 3-for-4 with two triples for Mount Marty. Arnold and Adley Swanson each had two hits. Amezcua homered, and Rockwell added a hit in the victory.
Vornhagen struck out six in 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief for the win.
