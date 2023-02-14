Drew Ryken’s shot was working for him in the third quarter, as he scored the first 14 points of the second half for the Yankton Bucks.
“It feels good to make a couple baskets,” Drew Ryken said. “(My mindset was), ‘When you're open, shoot it.’ That's what I did and it worked.
“It was awesome to get (my shot) going and being able to be the hot hand felt good.”
Drew Ryken, who ended the game with 29 points, helped propel the Bucks to a 65-48 victory over the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers at Yankton High School Tuesday.
“For Drew to shoot the way that he is, it’s encouraging to see,” Haynes said. “I'm happy for him because he spent so much time in the gym for moments like this.”
Drew Ryken admitted he had a tough game Friday against Rapid City Stevens, but appreciated the support of his teammates through that game.
“To be able to have confidence in yourself and your teammates having confidence in you too is an awesome feeling,” Drew Ryken said. “They think when I shoot it, it's going in.”
For Haynes, Yankton holding the third-ranked team in Class A to 48 points was encouraging to see, considering how talented the Chargers are.
“That's a team that would not surprise me if they won a State Championship this year,” Haynes said.
Yankton came into the game with the third best defense in Class AA (51.3 PPG).
“You can’t always control whether the ball goes in the basket every night, but you should be able to control your effort and your defensive effort,” Haynes said. “Our guys have bought into that and they've done a nice job with that so far. Hopefully we can keep that up here down the stretch.”
On Drew Ryken’s 3-pointer to give Yankton a 48-30 lead in the third quarter, Rugby Ryken added to his personal highlight reel with a no-look pass.
“Rugby does an unbelievable job of finding him,” Haynes said. “He looks defenders off on no look passes, finds them in transition and puts it right on the money every time so Drew’s got it right in rhythm. That's not easy to do.”
The Chargers made a push late in the third quarter, as they went on an 8-0 run to get Yankton’s lead down to 52-41. That was the closest SF Christian made it, as Yankton got timely layups down the stretch to give it a 61-46 lead. Haynes was proud of the way his team kept its composure.
“We’ve got five seniors on the floor and senior point guards that have experience in those situations, know they need to continue to take care of the ball and continue to play,” Haynes said. “They did a good job.”
Haynes acknowledged his seniors’ play down the stretch as he took them out of the game with 1:30 remaining to a standing ovation from the Buck faithful.
Rugby Ryken added 12 points for Yankton.
Ethan Bruns led the Chargers with 17 points.
Yankton, the fourth-ranked team in the Class AA Poll, improved to 11-4. SF Christian fell to 14-4.
With Mitchell’s home loss to Sioux Falls Washington, the Bucks moved up to third place in the Class AA standings based on power points.
The Bucks travel to take on the Tea Area Titans, who defeated Brandon Valley 49-46, Thursday. Game time is set for 8 p.m. at Tea Area High School.
“Tea’s hot right now and playing well,” Haynes said. “They got us here last year. They got us the last couple years in football. (They are) a team that has a lot of athletes similar to us and they play hard and well at home.”
SF Christian won the JV game 49-43. Tucker Gilmore registered 13 points for the Bucks.
The Chargers won the C-Game 68-55. Owen Wishon led Yankton with 16 points. Beck Ryken scored 12 points on four 3-pointers for the Bucks. Karl Garry added 11 points.
