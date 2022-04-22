SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior golfer Laerke Jensen was named to the all-Summit League first team the league announced on Friday. The Hobro, Denmark, native becomes the third Coyote women’s golfer to receive an all-league honor since joining the Summit League and the first since 2017 to be selected to the first team.
Jensen had one of her best seasons in a South Dakota uniform in her final year. She recorded eight top-20 finishes including four finishes inside the top five. She also carded the highest finish of her career after a runner-up finish at the Diane Daugherty Invite this spring. Jensen posted the lowest round of her career this season with a 70 in the final round at the Grandover Fall Classic and finished with the second-best scoring average in program history with a 74.87 average in her senior campaign. She is currently tied for second-most par-or-under rounds in a Coyote career after adding three such rounds to her career total this season.
Jensen and the Coyotes broke the program record for lowest 54-hole score in their most recent tournament at the Stampede at the Creek. The team shot an 894 overall score with Jensen posting the best three-round score for South Dakota with a 221 total score. USD claimed three-straight runner-up finishes as a team to end the regular season.
South Dakota heads into the conference tournament playing some of its best golf in program history. The Coyotes will tee off from Newton, Kansas, on Sunday to begin their journey for a conference crown at the Summit League Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.