WAYNE, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic scored 28 points in the first quarter and 26 more in the third quarter to coast past Homer 81-28 in the opening round of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Tuesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Jaxson Bernecker scored 12 points for Cedar Catholic (5-1). Tate Thoene and Grant Arens each had 10 points. Nolan Becker and Andrew Jones added nine points each for the Trojans, who had 12 players score and seven players hit at least one three-pointer.
Timmy Harris led Homer with eight points.
Cedar Catholic advances to face Auburn in the semifinals today (Wednesday). Homer will face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in consolation action.
HOMER (2-5) 12 6 3 7 — 28
CEDAR CATHOLIC (5-1) 28 17 26 10 — 81
Auburn 58, LCC 43
WAYNE, Neb. — Auburn handed Laurel-Concord-Coleridge its first setback of the season, downing the Bears 58-43 in the opening round of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Tuesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Ryan Binder scored a game-high 18 points for Auburn (6-1). Marcus Hudson added 11 points in the victory.
Evan Haisch hit three three-pointers on the way to 17 points for LCC (7-1). Jake Rath added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Auburn will face Hartington Cedar Catholic in the semifinals today (Wednesday). LCC draws Homer in the consolation round.
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (7-1) 7 22 5 9 — 43
AUBURN (6-1) 5 16 19 18 — 58
Wayne 86, Winnebago 53
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne used five players in double figures to pull past Winnebago 86-53 in the opening round of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Tuesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Tanner Walling hit four three-pointers on the way to 16 points for Wayne. Alex Phelps netted 15 points, Daniel Judd had 12 points, and Carter Junck and Colson Nelsen each had 11 points in the victory.
Dyami Berridge scored a game-high 21 points for Winnebago. Javon Price scored 13 points and Zaiden Bernie added 12 points in the effort.
Wayne (8-0) will face Pierce in the semifinals today (Wednesday). Winnebago (4-4) draws Pender in consolation action.
WINNEBAGO (4-4) 9 17 13 14 — 53
WAYNE (8-0) 35 28 21 12 — 86
Pierce 59, Pender 25
WAYNE, Neb. — Pierce’s Ben Brahmer and Abram Scholting combined for 42 points as the Bluejays downed Pender 59-25 in the opening round of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Tuesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Brahmer finished with a game-high 22 points. Scholting added 20 points.
Caleb Trimble led Pender with 12 points.
Pierce, 4-2, will face unbeaten Wayne in the semifinals today (Wednesday). Pender draws Winnebago in consolation action.
PENDER (0-9) 3 9 6 7 — 25
PIERCE (4-2) 19 20 18 2 — 59
Parkston Classic
Parkston 65, Sully Buttes 56
PARKSTON — Host Parkston used four players in double figure scoring to claim a 65-56 victory over Sully Buttes in the Parkston Classic on Tuesday.
Will Jodozi scored 20 points to lead Parkston. Cole Prunty and Luke Bormann each had 13 points. Max Scott finished with 12 points. Brayden Jervik added nine rebounds and five steals in the victory.
Landon Hepker led Sully Buttes with 20 points. Marshall Wittler added 12 points.
Parkston, 5-0, hosts Winner on Thursday. Sully Buttes hosts Highmore-Harrold on Jan. 6.
SULLY BUTTES (0-4) 13 10 13 20 — 56
PARKSTON (5-0) 18 12 13 22 — 65
Dakota Valley 76, Platte-Geddes 41
PARKSTON — Isaac Bruns finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead Dakota Valley past Platte-Geddes 76-41 in the Parkston Classic on Tuesday.
Jaxson Hennies finished with 13 points for Daktoa Valley. Randy Rosenquist had 11 points and nine assists, and Joey Bryan scored 11 points in the victory.
Caden Foxley finished with 12 points for Platte-Geddes. Dawson Hoffman added eight points.
Dakota Valley, 4-0, travels to Iowa to face Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Jan. 4. Platte-Geddes (2-1) hosts Corsica-Stickney on Jan. 6.
DAKOTA VALLEY (4-0) 26 27 16 7 — 76
PLATTE-GEDDES (2-1) 15 9 9 8 — 41
MCM 54, Corsica-Stickney 51
PARKSTON — McCook Central-Montrose used a 22-point third quarter to take control on the way to a 54-51 victory over Corsica-Stickney in the Parkston Classic on Tuesday.
Gavin Gordon led MCM with 16 points. Boston Katzer added 14 points.
Tyson Wetland finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for Corsica-Stickney. Taven Burke added 15 points.
MCM, 4-2, plays in the Big East Conference Tournament beginning Jan. 6. Corsica-Stickney, 3-1, travels to Bridgewater-Emery on Thursday.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (3-1) 7 14 13 17 — 51
MCCOOK CENT.-MONT. (4-2) 13 9 22 10 — 54
Shootout on the Elkhorn
Wisner-Pilger 63, Neligh-Oakdale 40
WISNER, Neb. — Wisner-Pilger defeated Neligh-Oakdale 63-40 in the first round of the Shootout on the Elkhorn Tournament in Wisner, Nebraska Tuesday.
Talon Krebs tallied 16 points and Bryson Gadeken 11 for Neligh-Oakdale.
No stats reported for Wisner-Pilger.
The tournament continues today (Wednesday).
NELIGH-OAKDALE (3-4) 4 13 14 9 —40
WISNER-PILGER (4-3) 11 17 15 20 —63
Other Games
Gayville-Volin 66, Alcester-Hudson 31
GAYVILLE — Spencer Karstens scored 27 points to lead Gayville-Volin past Alcester-Hudson 66-31 in Great Plains Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Andrew Gustad added 16 points and eight rebounds in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Alcester-Hudson, which hosts Avon on Jan. 4.
Gayville-Volin, 3-1, travels to Bon Homme on Thursday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (0-5) 8 6 8 9 — 31
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-1) 12 20 21 13 — 66
Winner 69, Bon Homme 31
WINNER — Winner built a 37-12 halftime lead on the way to a 69-31 victory over Bon Homme in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Blake Volmer posted 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Winner. Finn Bartels had 11 points. Slade Cournoyer added eight points in the victory.
Carter Uecker led Bon Homme with nine points. Landon Bares added seven points.
Winner, 5-0, travels to Parkston on Thursday. Bon Homme hosts Vermillion on Thursday.
Winner won the JV game 68-52.
BON HOMME (1-2) 6 6 9 10 — 31
WINNER (5-0) 15 22 15 17 — 69
