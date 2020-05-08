The South Central League is set to begin its 2020 amateur baseball season next Thursday, but with two significant alterations.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the league’s two Nebraska teams (Crofton and Wynot) cannot play before June 1, and the league’s two Yankton teams (Tappers and new member Lakers) will play on the road until Riverside Field opens up, according to District 6B commissioner Ken Bruckner.
The 10-team league also includes Class B members Freeman, Irene, Lesterville, Menno, Scotland and Tabor, while both Yankton squads are in Class A.
The revised 2020 schedule has three games set to be played in next Thursday’s league opener: Menno at Freeman, Tappers at Scotland and Lakers at Lesterville. All games begin at 7:30 p.m.
The South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association has a board meeting scheduled for next Tuesday, and more information will be released following that meeting, according to president Dale Weber.
