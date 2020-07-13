HURON — Yankton’s Gavin Haselhorst shot a 3-over 75 to tie for second in the SDGA Sanford Series event on Monday at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.
Harrisburg’s Will Allen won the event at 2-over 74. Gavin Hatch of Sioux Falls and Ben Daane of Rapid City matched Haselhorst’s 75.
Also in the boys’ division, Brody Boltjes of Platte finished 13th at 79.
Shannon McCormick of Sioux Falls won the girls’ title with a 79. Maiya Muller of Beresford finished 10th at 95.
SDGA Junior Tour
BRANDON — Caeden Ekroth of Yankton shot an 88 to place 11th in the 16-18 year-old division of the South Dakota Golf Association Junior Tour event on Monday at Brandon Golf Course.
Jackson Eggebraaten of Sioux Falls won the boys’ 16-18 year-old division with a 3-under 68. Claire Yunag of Sioux Falls won the girls’ 16-18 year-old division with an 86.
Vermillion’s Trey Hansen won the boys’ 12-13 year-old division, shooting a 4-over 75. Carter Hansen of Burback was third at 77, with Yankton’s Tate Beste (78) fourth and Yankton’s Easton Vellek (79) fifth.
Vermillion’s Ronnie Wilharm was second in the girls’ 10-11 year-old division, shooting a 43 for nine holes. Vermillion’s Rylan Moran placed sixth in the boys’ 10-11 year-old division with a 50.
