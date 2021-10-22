BRANDON — Dakota Valley continued its dominance of Class A competitive dance, edging Beresford to win a 12th consecutive state title in the South Dakota State Competitive Cheer & Dance Championships, Friday in Brandon.
Dakota Valley scored 277 overall, a half-point ahead of newcomer Beresford (276.5). Tea Area (262.5), Winner Area (257.75) and Platte-Geddes (247) rounded out the first five.
Dakota Valley had the top score in Jazz (263.5) and Pom (290.5). Tea Area had the top Hip Hop Score (268).
Beresford was second in both Pom (287.5) and Hip Hop (265.5).
Sioux Valley dominated the Cheer title for the program’s 15th crown, beating Dakota Valley 283.5 to 214. Winner Area (212), Deubrook Area (209) and Dell Rapids St. Mary (209) rounded out the top five.
Bon Homme (208.5) was sixth, with Parkston (202) seventh, Platte-Geddes (191.5) 10th and Wagner (177.5) 13th.
