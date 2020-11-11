‘Officially official.’
That’s the way Matthew Mors looked at his Wednesday.
He could officially put pen to paper to finalize his college decision: He is heading to the University of Wisconsin to play Big Ten Conference basketball for the Badgers.
Mors, the 6-foot-7 nationally-ranked senior standout for the Yankton High School boys’ basketball program, was finally able to sign his name during the first day of the early signing period — 14 months after he verbally committed to the Badgers.
So yes, it’s been a long time coming.
“I’ve known I wanted to go to Wisconsin since I committed, but now it’s just officially official,” Mors said, following a ceremony at the YHS gym with his family and head coach Chris Haynes.
“That’s how I’ve thought of it.”
Between text messages and phone calls from Wisconsin coaches and players, and family and friends in Yankton, Mors was certainly busy on Wednesday.
He didn’t mind one bit, though, he said with a smile.
“It’s been hectic, but I’ve loved every second,” Mors added. “It’s been a nonstop day on my phone, but it comes with signing day, so it’s been fun.”
With still his senior season remaining, Mors has already put together one of the most decorated resumes of any boys’ basketball player in South Dakota history.
He is a four-time Class AA all-state selection, including three straight years on the first team. Mors is also a two-time state Gatorade Player of the Year and will enter his senior season with 2,127 career points (good for 19th place all-time).
Last season, he averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game for the Bucks, who had a 17-4 record and the No. 1 seed for the state tournament before it was canceled.
Mors, who owns the school record for points in a game (45), helped guide the Bucks to the 2018 state championship — the program’s first in 40 years.
“Matthew is a once in a lifetime kind of a kid and a player, and we’ve all loved every second,” said Haynes, who has coached Mors his entire career.
“Sometimes you have to sit back and really appreciate it.”
Mors burst on to the varsity scene as a seventh-grader and made an immediate impact in the state’s highest class. As an eighth-grader, he scored 41 points against Sioux Falls Washington and a year later as a freshman played a key role in Yankton winning the Class AA state title.
The Bucks lost a semifinal heartbreaker at the state tournament in Mors’ sophomore season and were robbed of a chance to compete at the state tournament a season ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Through all of the ups and downs, Mors has stayed grounded and has put in countless hours in the gym, according to his coach.
“I’m so proud of him and so happy for him,” Haynes said.
“He has some God-given abilities that not many people have, but he hasn’t wasted any part of it.”
As he has his entire career, Mors deflected any praise and instead thanked those around him for his successes and accolades.
“I’ve put in a whole bunch of work my whole life, and I can’t thank my family and coaches and the players around me for helping me become the person and player I am today,” Mors said.
As Mors’ career has progressed, he began attracting more and more attention from Division I coaches across the country — particularly during his summer action on the AAU circuit.
His first Division I offer came from Creighton, and other schools such as South Dakota State, South Dakota, Nebraska, TCU, Iowa, Iowa State, Colorado and Wisconsin followed.
Through it all, Mors handled the pressure well, according to his father, Ryan.
“He handled it very maturely,” Ryan said. “He took a handful of unofficial visits to see what was out there, but Aimee (mother) and I could see that twinkle in his eye when we were at Wisconsin.”
It was shortly after the Mors’ family third trip to Madison last September that Matthew decided to verbally commit.
“The most important thing to us was that he was happy,” Ryan said.
The same was true for the school he chose: Wisconsin.
Mors was one of three recruits added by the Badgers on Wednesday.
“On the court, he plays with a certain level of toughness and physicality that fits our style of play, specifically in the Big Ten,” head coach Greg Gard said in a statement.
Mors, the Badger coach added, possesses a “versatile skill set” that will allow him to be effective in the post, off the dribble and from the outside.
“Matthew’s skill set, combined with a championship mentality, has us excited to begin working with him,” Gard added.
Yes, Mors still has his senior season of high school remaining (and the Bucks will again be one of the Class AA championship favorites), but his signing day experience will always stand out, he said.
“It’ll be something I never forget,” Mors added.
“The Wisconsin family has made it that much more special, and with all my family and everyone else, it just made today something special.”
