FOOTBALL
S.D. PLAYOFFS
CLASS 11AAA
Quarterfinals, Oct. 27
No. 8 S.F. Washington (3-6) at No. 1 S.F. Jefferson (9-0)
No. 5 Brandon Valley (4-5) at No. 4 S.F. Lincoln (6-3)
No. 7 R.C. Stevens (3-6) at No. 2 O’Gorman (7-2)
No. 6 S.F. Roosevelt (3-6) at No. 3 Harrisburg (7-2)
CLASS 11AA
Quarterfinals, Oct. 27
No. 8 Sturgis (4-5) at No. 1 Pierre (9-0)
No. 5 Brookings (5-4) at No. 4 Yankton (5-4)
No. 7 Watertown (3-6) at No. 2 Tea Area (8-1)
No. 6 Spearfish (4-5) at No. 3 Aberdeen Central (5-4)
CLASS 11A
Quarterfinals, Oct. 27
No. 8 Lennox (3-6) at No. 1 Dell Rapids (9-0)
No. 5 Dakota Valley (6-3) at No. 4 S.F. Christian (6-3)
No. 7 Madison (4-5) at No. 2 West Central (8-1)
No. 6 Canton (5-4) at No. 3 Beresford (7-2)
CLASS 11B
First Round, Oct. 20
Winner 62, Lead-Deadwood 7
Deuel 27, St. Thomas More 10
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 38, Tri-Valley 10
McCook Central/Montrose 34, Sioux Valley 19
Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Mobridge-Pollock 0
Hot Springs 45, Bridgewater-Emery 6
Elk Point-Jefferson 58, Rapid City Christian 7
Redfield 7, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6
Quarterfinals, Oct. 27
No. 8 Deuel (8-1) at No. 1 Winner (9-0)
No. 5 McCook Central-Montrose (8-1) at No. 4 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (8-1)
No. 7 Hot Springs (7-2) at No. 2 Aberdeen Roncalli (9-0)
No. 11 Redfield (6-3) at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (9-0)
CLASS 9AA
First Round, Oct. 20
Wall 58, Stanley County 8
Bon Homme 42, Ipswich 20
Hamlin 41, Viborg-Hurley 8
Hanson 42, Platte-Geddes 18
Elkton-Lake Benton 32, Kimball/White Lake 18
Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 36, Florence/Henry 30
Howard 48, Britton-Hecla 8
Parkston 46, Leola-Frederick Area 6
Quarterfinals, Oct. 27
No. 8 Bon Homme (6-3) at No. 1 Wall (9-0)
No. 5 Hanson (8-1) at No. 4 Hamlin (8-1)
No. 7 Freeman-Freeman Academy-Marion (7-2) at No. 2 Elkton-Lake Benton (9-0)
No. 6 Parkston (8-1) at No. 3 Howard (9-0)
CLASS 9A
First Round, Oct. 20
Warner 53, Burke 0
Canistota 42, Alcester-Hudson 24
Harding County-Bison 38, Chester Area 10
Philip 36, Estelline-Hendricks 0
Lyman 50, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 0
Castlewood 26, Timber Lake 0
Gregory 50, Iroquois-Lake Preston 0
Wolsey-Wessington 41, Deubrook 0
Quarterfinals, Oct. 27
No. 9 Canistota (5-4) at No. 1 Warner (9-0)
No. 5 Philip (8-1) at No. 4 Harding County-Bison (7-2)
No. 7 Castlewood (7-2) at No. 2 Lyman (8-1)
No. 6 Wolsey-Wessington (6-3) at No. 3 Gregory (8-1)
CLASS 9B
First Round, Oct. 20
Herreid-Selby Area 56, Lemmon-McIntosh 6
Avon 74, Faulkton Area 48
Sully Buttes 14, Potter County 12
Irene-Wakonda 61, Corsica/Stickney 52
Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Jones County 0
Dell Rapids St. Mary 30, Faith 20
Kadoka Area 60, New Underwood 6
DeSmet 50, Colome 0
Quarterfinals, Oct. 27
No. 8 Avon (5-4) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (9-0)
No. 12 Irene-Wakonda (4-5) at No. 4 Sully Buttes (7-2)
No. 10 Dell Rapids St. Mary (5-4) at No. 2 Hitchcock-Tulare (9-0)
No. 6 DeSmet (6-3) at No. 3 Kadoka Area (6-3)
NEB. PLAYOFFS
CLASS D1
First Round, Oct. 20
West Bracket
North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Elkhorn Valley 24
Summerland 28, Bridgeport 14
Hi-Line 52, Arapahoe 16
Sandy Creek 24, Sandhills Valley 18
Neligh-Oakdale 70, Cambridge 22
Nebraska Christian 38, Alma 36
Ravenna 42, Perkins County 18
Riverside 55, Maxwell 12
East Bracket
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 68, Mead 20
Heartland 20, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 18
Clarkson/Leigh 28, Wisner-Pilger 23
Thayer Central 44, Shelby/Rising City 0
Weeping Water 42, Cross County 22
Elmwood-Murdock 59, Plainview 26
Crofton 40, Freeman 27
Stanton 79, Pender 20
Second Round, Oct. 28
No. 16 Sandy Creek (6-3) at No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (9-0)
No. 9 Hi-Line (8-1) at No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (8-1)
No. 12 Heartland (7-2) at No. 5 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1)
No. 13 Summerland (6-3) at No. 4 Riverside (7-1)
No. 14 Ravenna (7-2) at No. 3 Stanton (9-0)
No. 11 Nebraska Christian (7-2) at No. 6 Thayer Central (8-1)
No. 10 Crofton (6-3) at No. 7 Clarkson-Leigh (8-1)
No. 15 Weeping Water (5-4) at No. 2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-0)
CLASS D2
First Round, Oct. 20
West Bracket
Hitchcock County 78, Maywood-Hayes Center 0
South Loup 40, Kenesaw 6
Elm Creek 52, Mullen 8
Dundy County-Stratton 42, Axtell 8
Ainsworth 64, Loomis 20
Central Valley 52, St. Mary’s 6
Twin Loup 66, Elgin Public/Pope John 26
Sandhills/Thedford 80, Hyannis 28
East Bracket
Howells/Dodge 64, Creighton 12
Humphrey St. Francis 64, Falls City Sacred Heart 12
Johnson-Brock 58, Wausa 22
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Nebraska Lutheran 6
Osceola 88, Fullerton 38
Lawrence-Nelson 62, Nebraska City Lourdes 16
Wynot 56, Winside 20
Second Round, Oct. 28
No. 16 South Loup (6-3) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (9-0)
No. 9 Johnson-Brock (8-1) at No. 8 Dundy County-Stratton (8-1)
No. 12 Central Valley (8-1) at No. 5 Sandhills-Thedford (8-1)
No. 13 Lawrence-Nelson (8-1) at No. 4 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (9-0)
No. 14 Twin Loup (7-2) at No. 3 Wynot (8-1)
No. 11 Osceola (8-1) at No. 6 Bloomfield (8-1)
No. 10 Elm Creek (8-1) at No. 7 Ainsworth (9-0)
No. 15 Humphrey St. Francis (6-3) at No. 2 Hitchcock County (9-0)
THURSDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Beresford 52, Lakota Tech 0
Brandon Valley 35, Sioux Falls Washington 33
Brookings 35, Mitchell 21
Canton 38, Chamberlain 21
Dell Rapids 22, Dakota Valley 18
Madison def. Custer, forfeit
Pierre 46, Douglas 6
Rapid City Stevens 44, Rapid City Central 6
Sioux Falls Christian 40, Lennox 0
Sioux Falls Jefferson 51, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 26
Sioux Falls Lincoln 42, Aberdeen Central 7
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 24, Harrisburg 20
Spearfish 28, Sturgis Brown 27, OT
Tea Area 39, Watertown 6
Vermillion 27, Belle Fourche 0
West Central 34, Milbank 6
THURSDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Bennington 52, Elkhorn Mount Michael 14
Boone Central 48, St. Paul 0
Fillmore Central 55, Wood River 12
Lincoln North Star 23, Columbus 17
Millard West 48, Omaha Bryan 20
Omaha Creighton Prep 44, Omaha Benson 13
Omaha Roncalli 56, Omaha Concordia 6
Ord 43, Centura 16
Plattsmouth 34, Ralston 13
Santee 81, Elba 33
Southwest 47, Paxton 42
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Shelton 27
Wayne 35, O’Neill 2
VOLLEYBALL
THURSDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-11, 25-13
Bishop Neumann def. David City, 25-16, 29-27, 25-16
Blair def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-15, 25-11, 25-20
Chadron def. Alliance, 21-25, 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 18-16
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 26-24, 25-19, 25-18
McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12
Meridian def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-21, 25-15, 25-9
Nebraska Lutheran def. Twin River, 21-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-18, 16-14
Norris def. Crete, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18
North Bend Central def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-8
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-17, 33-31, 25-21
Ord def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-16, 25-18, 25-15
Palmer def. Elba, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21
Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22
Schuyler def. York, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20
Scottsbluff def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-6, 25-13, 25-13
Seward def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-21, 22-25, 25-8, 25-16
Shelby/Rising City def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-16, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19
South Sioux City def. Ralston, 26-24, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17
Southern Valley def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 3-1
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Shelton, 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 23-25, 15-5
Syracuse def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-12, 25-12
Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-19, 25-13, 21-25, 25-22
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
Championship: Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East
Third Place: Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-19, 25-8
Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-18, 25-18
Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-16, 25-22
Metro Conference Tournament
Championship: Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Championship: Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23
Third Place: Battle Creek def. Crofton, 24-26, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-9
Fifth Place: Guardian Angels def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 21-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-17
Minatare Triangular
Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22
Hemingford def. Minatare, 25-22, 25-17
Kimball def. Minatare, 2-1
St. Paul Triangular
St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-10
St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-11, 25-17
Wood River def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-11
Wahoo Triangular
Bennington def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-21, 25-11
Bennington def. Wahoo, 25-16, 25-14
Wahoo def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-13, 17-25, 25-22
Winnebago Triangular
Homer def. Wakefield, 25-12, 25-22
Homer def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-22
Wakefield def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-18
