COLUMBUS, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge tied for ninth in the Nebraska State Class C Girls’ Golf Tournament. The two-day event concluded on Tuesday in Columbus, Nebraska.
Broken Bow ran away with the team title, shooting a two-day score of 688. Minden, which had the second-best score each day, finished second at 726.
Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove finished at 1-under 143 for a 13-stroke victory. Broken Bow’s Camryn Johnson (156) was second, followed by Minden freshman KayLynn Jorgensen (160).
LCC scored 805 in the two-day event, led by Sarah Karnes, who tied for 19th at 182. Delaney Hall (198) tied for 42nd. Maddy Graham (204) tied for 52nd. Skylar Swanson (221) tied for 68th. Holly Patefield (230) tied for 78th.
Competing individually, Cedar Catholic’s Maci Schommer tied for 46th with a score of 199.
