Several area teams were sidelined on Tuesday as Nebraska dug out from a snowstorm that hit the region on Monday.
— The Niobrara-Verdigre at Chambers-Wheeler Central basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Hartington-Newcastle at Plainview basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The wrestling triangular featuring Wakefield and Winnebago at Hartington Cedar Catholic, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Ponca at Hartington Cedar Catholic basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Lawton-Bronson, Iowa, at Elk Point-Jefferson basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed. The girls’ game will be played on Saturday in Elk Point, with JV at 3 p.m. and varsity to follow. No makeup date has been announced for the boys’ game.
— The Walthill at Wynot basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The O’Neill St. Mary’s at Creighton basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Also announced on Tuesday, the Tri County Northeast at Bloomfield girls’ basketball game that was postponed in December will be played on Thursday in Bloomfield, Nebraska. The JV game will begin at 6 p.m., with the varsity to follow.
The Ponca at Elk Point-Jefferson boys’ basketball game, scheduled for Jan. 15, will be played on Monday, Feb. 15. The ‘C’ game will begin at 5 p.m., followed by JV and varsity.
The Bridgewater-Emery at Menno girls’ basketball game, postponed from Jan. 14, will be played on Feb. 8 in Menno. JV will begin at 6:15 p.m., with varsity to follow.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.