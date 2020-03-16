The NAIA followed the NCAA in cancelling all of its spring sports, an announcement made Monday morning.
“All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr in a statement. “However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships.”
The cancellation came with the announcement that any spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 would be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or the equivalent.
The Great Plains Athletic Conference, of which Mount Marty College is a member, followed suit.
“In the best interest of the health and safety for our student-athletes and member schools we will not have intercollegiate sports for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester,” said GPAC Commissioner, Corey Westra, in a press release. “With the latest guidelines from the CDC and how rapidly the COVID-19 situation is evolving, this decision needed to be made. I want to thank the Presidents and leadership of our member institutions for their guidance and wisdom during these past few days as tough decisions needed to be made.”
According to rosters on the MMC website, Lancer spring sports rosters include 40 seniors: 14 for baseball, seven for softball, six for men’s track and field, four each for men’s tennis, women’s golf and women’s track and field; and one for men’s golf.
NSAA Suspends Activities
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Monday that all practice activities would be suspended until March 30, with competitions suspended until April 2.
The NSAA completed its winter sports season this past weekend with the boys’ basketball tournament.
