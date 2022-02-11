CORSICA — Freeman Academy-Marion and Burke will play for the championship of the Great Plains Conference Boys’ Basketball Classic, scheduled for Feb. 19 at Corsica-Stickney High School.
Matchups for the six contests are based on SDHSAA power points. The matchup between the top two teams is designated as the league’s championship game.
Play begins at 11 a.m., with Andes Central-Dakota Christian against Colome. Avon plays Alcester-Hudson at 12:30 p.m., followed by Marty against Scotland. Tripp-Delmont-Armour plays Gayville-Volin at 3:30 p.m., followed by Corsica-Stickney against Centerville at 5 p.m. The final between the Bearcats and Burke is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
