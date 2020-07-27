VERMILLION — Sam Ward’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Vermillion past Garretson 10-9 in the Region 4B VFW Teener 19-Under baseball tournament, Monday at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
Kade Kratz went 3-for-5 with a double for Vermillion. Connor Saunders had two hits, two RBI and three runs scored. Dylan Thelen doubled, Willis Robertson had a hit and two RBI, and Sam Ward, Jacob Chaussee and Gray Peterson each had a hit in the victory.
Treyson Buckneberg doubled and singled for Garretson. Dylan Kindt and Ben Konechne each had two hits. Cole Skadsen doubled, driving in two. Nate Skillman, Lucas Fitzgerald and Jake Schroeder each had a hit in the effort.
Chaussee, who struck out three in getting the final four outs, picked up the win. Buckneberg took the loss in relief.
Vermillion advances to the semifinal Tuesday. Garretson faces Elk Point-Jefferson in an elimination game later today (Monday).
Beresford 5, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
VERMILLION — Jack Bickett tossed a complete game six-hit shutout as Beresford blanked Elk Point-Jefferson in the opening game of the Region 4B VFW Teener 19-Under baseball tournament, Monday at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
Beau Van Gelder doubled and singled, and Payton Borah doubled for Beresford. Bickett, Dayshon Adams and Josh Limmer each had a hit in the victory.
Andrew Nearman doubled and singled for EPJ. Skyler Swatek, Noah McDermott, Chris Nelson and Ben Hanson each had a hit.
Bickett struck out five in the win. Skyler Swatek took the loss.
Beresford faces Dakota Valley later today (Monday). EPJ will face Garretson in an elimination game later today.
