VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball finishes the 2019-20 season where they began – holding the top spot of the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll.
The preseason favorites, South Dakota finished 30-2 overall, completed a perfect 16-0 run through the Summit League and captured the Summit League Tournament title. The Coyotes became the first team in Summit League history to run the table in the regular season and win the tournament. South Dakota’s average margin of victory during conference play was 32 points per game.
The Coyotes were ranked in the top-five of the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll from the preseason edition to this final poll. South Dakota spent 10 total weeks at No. 1 this year, including the last six weeks. This marks the first time the Coyotes have finished the year at No. 1 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll, previously finishing as high as sixth in the final poll.
South Dakota completed the season No. 17 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. USD set Summit League records for weeks in both major polls, including 12 weeks in the AP poll and 16 weeks in the coaches’ poll. No. 11 marked the highest ranking in either poll by a Summit League team.
The CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll is made up of teams from the following conferences: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast and Western Athletic.
