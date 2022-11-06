SIOUX FALLS — Valley City State outscored Mount Marty 24-16 in the second quarter and held on for a 67-63 victory over Mount Marty in the NAIA Pentagon Classic, Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Taryn Dieterle finished with 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench to lead Valley City State. Hailey Roberts added 11 points in the victory.
Eve Millar scored a game-high 20 points to lead Mount Marty. Kaity Hove had 13 points and eight rebounds. Kiara Berndt netted 10 points. Macy Kempf added nine points.
Mount Marty, 2-2, takes on Dakota State on Tuesday. Start time is 6 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Eve Millar 8-15 3-5 20, Kaity Hove 5-11 2-2 13, Kiara Berndt 3-8 3-3 10, Macy Kempf 2-8 5-6 9, Abbie Jennings 1-5 0-0 3, Emma Jarovski 3-4 0-0 6, Kaela Martinez 0-3 2-2 2, Alana Bergland 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Twedt 0-0 0-0 0, Briona Jensen 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22-54 15-18 63.
Hailey Roberts 3-11 2-2 11, Allie Critchley 3-7 1-2 9, Adriana Torres 3-9 0-0 7, Ashlyn Diemert 2-6 0-0 5, Meredith Dumas 1-2 0-0 2, Taryn Dieterle 6-11 0-0 15, Katie Johnson 3-10 2-2 9, Allie Negen 2-3 1-2 5, Madison Spacher 1-3 0-0 3, Madison Wilhelmi 0-1 1-2 1, Elyse Hebrink 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24-63 7-10 67.
MOUNT MARTY 12 16 14 21 — 63
VALLEY CITY STATE 8 24 18 17 — 67
Three-Pointers: VCS 12-35 (Roberts 3-8, Dieterle 3-6, Critchley 2-5, Torres 1-4, Diemert 1-2, Johnson 1-7, Spacher 1-2, Wilhelmi 0-1), MM 4-12 (Millar 1-3, Hove 1-2, Berndt 1-3, Jennings 1-3, Martinez 0-1). Rebounds: VCS 42 (Dieterle 9), MM 30 (Hove 8). Blocked Shots: MM 3 (Jennings 2), MM 2 (Dumas 2). Steals: MM 14 (Millar 3, Jarovski 3), VCS 8 (three with 2). Assists: VCS 16 (Torres 4), MM 9 (three with 2). Personal Fouls: MM 18, VCS 15. Fouled Out: Hove. Turnovers: VCS 24, MM 22.
Saturday: MMU 67, Presentation 45
SIOUX FALLS — Abbie Jennings scored 20 points and had nine rebounds to lead Mount Marty to a 67-45 rout of Presentation in the NAIA Pentagon Classic, Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Kiara Berndt scored 10 points for Mount Marty. Eve Millar scored nine points and Kaity Hove grabbed nine rebounds in the victory.
Emma Ogitchida led Presentation with 13 points.
Emma Ogitchida 5-11 3-4 13, Kelsey Zelenski 2-7 3-6 7, Jessica Harvey 1-8 4-8 6, Nek Newell 1-3 0-0 3, Mo Peters 1-2 0-0 2, Kanae Carman 2-6 3-6 7, Kayla Carman 1-4 2-2 4, K.D. Petersen 1-2 0-2 2, Dalayna Tadolini 0-1 1-2 1, Gabby Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, Evelyn Abundes 0-5 0-2 0. TOTALS: 14-50 16-32 45.
Abbie Jennings 8-9 3-4 20, Kiara Berndt 3-7 2-2 10, Eve Millar 3-6 2-4 9, Kaity Hove 1-6 1-4 3, Macy Kempf 1-2 0-0 2, Aubrey Twedt 2-4 2-2 6, Emma Jarovski 3-8 0-4 6, Briona Jensen 1-2 1-2 4, Kaela Martinez 0-4 2-2 2, Alana Bergland 0-0 2-2 2, Jaiden Hartl 1-2 0-0 2, Kyra Griese 0-2 1-4 1, Maria Parsley 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Muth 0-1 0-0 0, Remedy Morrison 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Kautzman 0-0 0-0 0, Sidney Thue 0-0 0-0 0, Josey Wahlstrom 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23-55 16-30 67.
PRESENTATION 6 11 14 14 — 45
MOUNT MARTY 13 17 14 23 — 67
Three Pointers: MM 5-17 (Berndt 2-5, Jennings 1-1, Millar 1-2, Jensen 1-1, Hove 0-1, Twedt 0-1, Jarovski 0-3, Martinez 0-2, Muth 0-1), PC 1-15 (Newell 1-2, Ogitchida 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Peters 0-1, Kan. Carman 0-2, Kay. Carman 0-1, Tadolini 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Abundes 0-4). Rebounds: MM 45 (Jennings 9), PC 39 (Peters 6). Blocked Shots: MM 4 (Jennings 2, Twedt 2), PC 0. Steals: PC 13 (Harvey 3), MM 8 (8 with 1). Assists: MM 12 (Jarovski 4), PC 9 (Newell 3). Personal Fouls: MM 27, PC 26. Fouled Out: Jennings, Ogitchida. Turnovers: PC 27, MM 26.
