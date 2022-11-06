SIOUX FALLS — Valley City State outscored Mount Marty 24-16 in the second quarter and held on for a 67-63 victory over Mount Marty in the NAIA Pentagon Classic, Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Taryn Dieterle finished with 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench to lead Valley City State. Hailey Roberts added 11 points in the victory.

