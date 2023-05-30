LOS ANGELES—South Dakota track and field alumni Chris Nilsen (2020) and Emily Grove (2017) placed in the top-five of the men’s and women’s pole vault competitions at the LA Grand Prix over the weekend.
Nilsen finished third in the men’s field with a height of 18-8 ¾ (5.71m), clearing the three opening bars on first-attempt makes. 2020 Olympic gold medalist Mondo Duplantis of Sweden won the competition in 19-4 ¾ (5.91m).
A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Nilsen is the 2020 Olympic silver medalist in the pole vault. He won three NCAA Championships for the Coyotes and was a seven-time All-American. He owns a personal best of 19-10 ¼ (6.05m) set indoors in France. His outdoor best of 19-8 ¼ (6.00m) was set at the Lillibridge Track Complex in Vermillion last May.
Grove placed fifth in the field with a clearance of 14-5 ½ (4.41m) on her second attempt. 2016 Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris captured the women’s title in 15-1 ½ (4.61m).
Hailing from Pontiac, Illinois, Grove was a six-time All-American for the Coyotes. She graduated with USD’s indoor and outdoor school records, with her outdoor record of 15-1 (4.60) still standing. She owns a post-collegiate personal best of 15-7 (4.75m) set last summer in California.
