LOS ANGELES—South Dakota track and field alumni Chris Nilsen (2020) and Emily Grove (2017) placed in the top-five of the men’s and women’s pole vault competitions at the LA Grand Prix over the weekend.

Nilsen finished third in the men’s field with a height of 18-8 ¾ (5.71m), clearing the three opening bars on first-attempt makes. 2020 Olympic gold medalist Mondo Duplantis of Sweden won the competition in 19-4 ¾ (5.91m).

