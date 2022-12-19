LAKE ANDES — Andes Central-Dakota Christian built a 35-8 halftime lead on the way to a 62-36 victory over Gayville-Volin in Great Plains Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Gabby Olson led a balanced AC-DC attack with 14 points. Josie Brouwer scored 11 points. Allison Muckey had 10 points and seven rebounds. Mahpiya Irving netted nine points and had four assists. Halle Olson finished with 11 rebounds, four steals and six blocked shots. Nadia VanZuidam added four assists in the victory.
Taylor Hoxeng scored a game-high 15 points for Gayville-Volin. Paisley Dimmer added eight rebounds.
AC-DC, 2-1, is off until a Jan. 3 trip to Gregory. Gayville-Volin hosts Centerville today (Tuesday).
AC-DC won the JV game 39-11.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-2) 3 5 9 19 — 36
ANDES CENT.-DC (2-1) 14 21 10 17 — 62
HOWARD — Abby Aslesen finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead Howard past Freeman 55-44 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Kate Connor, Trinity Palmquist and Tana Hoyer each had seven points for Howards. Connor also had nine rebounds and Canyon Kidd added four steals in the victory.
For Freeman, Ashlin Jacobsen scored 15 points. Peyton McCune finished with 10 points, and erin Uecker added eight points and nine rebounds for the Flyers.
Howard, 2-1, travels to Colman-Egan today (Tuesday). Freeman, 0-3, is off until a Dec. 30 trip to Colman-Egan.
FREEMAN (0-3) 13 7 8 16 — 44
HOWARD (2-1) 10 12 18 15 — 55
MITCHELL — Hanson built a 29-12 halftime lead on the way to a 59-29 victory over Avon in girls’ basketball action on Monday. The game was played at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Erin Dewald scored 13 points, and Annalyse Weber had 12 points and four assists for Hanson. Karlie Goergen finished with nine points, eight rebounds and five assists. Eliza Oltmanns added four steals in the victory.
McKenna Kocmich posted 10 points and five rebounds for Avon. Lila Vanderlei scored eight points and Courtney Sees added seven points for the Pirates.
Hanson, 3-1, travels to Irene-Wakonda on Dec. 29. Avon, 2-2, hosts Wagner on Dec. 30.
HANSON (3-1) 11 18 25 5 — 59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.