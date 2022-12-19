LAKE ANDES — Andes Central-Dakota Christian built a 35-8 halftime lead on the way to a 62-36 victory over Gayville-Volin in Great Plains Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday.

Gabby Olson led a balanced AC-DC attack with 14 points. Josie Brouwer scored 11 points. Allison Muckey had 10 points and seven rebounds. Mahpiya Irving netted nine points and had four assists. Halle Olson finished with 11 rebounds, four steals and six blocked shots. Nadia VanZuidam added four assists in the victory.

