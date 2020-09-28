PLATTE — The Freeman Academy-Marion boys and Kimball-White Lake girls claimed top honors in the Platte-Geddes Invitational cross country meet, held Saturday. Both varsity races were 5,000 meters.
Led by Titus Roesler’s medalist finish in 17:26.78, Freeman Academy-Marion beat out Platte-Geddes 23 to 28 for the boys’ title. Kimball-White Lake was third at 35.
Platte-Geddes’ Collin Engebretson (18:30.09) was second, over a minute back of Roesler. Mitchell Christian’s Max Reynen (18:54.91), Bon Homme’s Nate Hall (19:05.44) and Platte-Geddes’ Nate Whalen (19:06.78) rounded out the top five.
Kimball-White Lake put two runners in the top six and three in the top 12 to beat out Burke 15-22. Platte-Geddes was third with 23 points.
Burke’s Hallie Person won the girls’ race in 19:53.28, beating out Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Isabella Brouwer (21:21.09). Gregory’s Emma Thomas (21:32.94), Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner (21;37.78) and Kimball-White Lake’s Sidney McCord (21:39.69) rounded out the top five.
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Freeman Academy-Marion 23, Platte-Geddes 28, Kimball-White Lake 35, Mitchell Christian 36, Gregory 44, Bon Homme 51, Burke 70, Lower Brule 72, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 73, Menno 84, Hanson 111
TOP 10: 1, Titus Roesler, Freeman Academy-Marion 17:26.78; 2, Collin Engebretson, Platte-Geddes 18:30.09; 3, Max Reynen, Mitchell Christian 18:54.91; 4, Nate Hall, Bon Homme 19:05.44; 5, Nate Whalen, Platte-Geddes 19:06.78; 6, Nathanael Anderberg, Mitchell Christian 19:13.31; 7, Tavin Schroeder, Freeman Academy-Marion 19:13.68; 8, Park Sinclair, Kimball-White Lake 19:32.56; 9, Carson Klundt, Gregory 19:41.12; 10, Fin Adams, Burke 19:41.93
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Kimball-White Lake 15, Burke 22, Platte-Geddes 23, Hanson 35, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 41, Bon Homme 63, Lower Brule 70
TOP 10: 1, Hallie Person, Burke 19:53.28; 2, Isabella Brouwer, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 21:21.09; 3, Emma Thomas, Gregory 21:32.94; 4, Jada Koerner, Freeman Academy-Marion 21:37.78; 5, Sidney McCord, Kimball-White Lake 21:39.69; 6, Taya Chelmo, Kimball-White Lake 21:40.37; 7, Kelly Sondgeroth, Platte-Geddes 21:43.18; 8, Piper Hanson, Burke 22:11.94; 9, Kate Holter, Platte-Geddes 22:12.37; 10, Morgan Edelman, Menno 22:20.09
