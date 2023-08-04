ALEXANDRIA — Several area players will compete in the South Dakota Baseball Coaches Association American Legion All-Star Games, Aug. 7 in Alexandria. The event will begin at 1 p.m.
Team “Black” will feature Hunter Geary and Tayson Swatek of Class B runner-up Elk Point-Jefferson, as well Tabor’s Brady Bierema. Team “Red” includes Platte-Geddes’ Jaxon Christiansen, Dawson Hoffman and Oakley Kott, as well as Parkston’s Kaleb Weber and Caden Donahue.
