VERMILLION — Mount Marty dropped one place to finish sixth in the Mount Marty Invitational men’s golf tournament. The two-day event concluded on Wednesday at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion. The first round was played on Tuesday at Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton.
Morningside had the lone round under 300 for a second straight day, shooting 296 on Wednesday to finish at 590 and win the team title. Midland (611) was second, followed by the Midland ‘B’ squad (627), Concordia (629) and Dakota Wesleyan (631).
Morningside claimed the top three spots, with Brandon Gratton shooting an even-par 144 to win the tournament. Mason Burger (145) was second and Edgar Eriksson (147) was third for the Mustangs. Midland’s Ben Ngelingkong (148) and Dakota Wesleyan’s Peyton Bettcher (149) rounded out the top five.
MMU shot a 313 on Wednesday to finish at 632. The Lancers’ B’ squad shot 362 on Wednesday to finish 10th in the 11-team field at 730.
The top finisher for the Lancers individually was Bennett Cassens, who tied for 10th with a 154. Cassens shot a 72 in the opening round to share the first-round lead.
Ted Bengston, who tied for 13th (155) and Jimmie Cunningham (157), who tied for 15th, also broke the top 20.
The Lancers’ top score on Wednesday came from Reid Hansen, who shot a 75.
The Lancers head to Lincoln, Nebraska, for the Blue River Classic on Sept. 5 and 6. The tournament will be played at Highlands Course.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Morningside 294-296—590; 2, Midland 311-300—611; 3, Midland ‘B’ 309-318—627; 4, Concordia 319-310—629; 5, Dakota Wesleyan 314-317—631; 6, Mount Marty 319-313—632; 7, North Platte CC 328-318—646; 8, Central CC 336-326—662; 9, Morningside ‘B’ 344-333—677; 10, Mount Marty ‘B’ 368-362—730; 11, York 384-378—762
TOP 10: 1, Brandon Gratton, Morningside 73-71—144; 2, Mason Burger, Morningside 74-71—145; 3, Edgar Eriksson, Morningside 72-75—147; 4, Ben Ngelingkong, Midland 72-76—148; 5, Petyon Bettcher, Dakota Wesleyan 74-75—149; 6, Jacob Hellman, Midland 76-75—151; 7, Jayden Jones, North Platte CC 80-72—152; T8, Ethan Blair, Midland 81-72—153; T8, Josh D’Ercole, Concordia 80-73—153; T10, Brady Davis, Midland ‘B’ 81-73—154; T10, Jackson Mann, Morningside 75-79—154; T10, Bennett Cassens, Mount Marty 72-82—154
MMU: T13, Ted Bengston 79-76—155; T15, Jimmie Cunningham 77-80—157; T44, Hunter Bailey 91-84—175; DQ, Reid Hansen DQ-75
MMU ‘B’: 43, Carson Pedersen 91-83—174; T44, Evan Ness 88-87—175; 53, Spencer Nelson 95-90—185; 55, Trey VanDenKop 94-102—196
