VERMILLION — Mount Marty dropped one place to finish sixth in the Mount Marty Invitational men’s golf tournament. The two-day event concluded on Wednesday at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion. The first round was played on Tuesday at Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton.

Morningside had the lone round under 300 for a second straight day, shooting 296 on Wednesday to finish at 590 and win the team title. Midland (611) was second, followed by the Midland ‘B’ squad (627), Concordia (629) and Dakota Wesleyan (631).

