MITCHELL — Mitchell held Yankton to one run in a doubleheader sweep of the Bucks in club high school baseball action on Friday in Mitchell.
In the opener, Mitchell held Yankton to three hits in a 3-0 decision.
Dylan Soulek went 2-for-3 with a triple for Mitchell. Mason Geraets added a double in the victory.
Landen Loecker doubled for Yankton. Joe Gokie and Jace McCorkell each had a hit.
Landon Waddell pitched six shutout innings, striking out eight, for the win. Samuel Kampshoff went the distance in the loss, striking out four.
In the nightcap Mitchell claimed an 11-1 decision.
Brock Sparks doubled and singled, driving in two, for Mitchell.
Yankton had four hits: Connor Teichroew, Dylan Prouty, McCorkell and Mac Ryken.
Jake Helleloid picked up the win, striking out 10 in his four innings of work. Gokie took the loss.
Yankton, 11-9, travels to Sioux Falls on Tuesday, facing Jefferson at 5 p.m. and Washington at 7 p.m.
