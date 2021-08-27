SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks put two runners in the top five of the varsity boys’ race of the O’Gorman Invitational cross country meet, held Friday in Sioux Falls.
No team points were kept.
Harrisburg’s Soren Weeg won the boys’ 4,000-meter varsity race in 13:28.76, beating Yankton’s Dylan Payer by 14 seconds (13:42.79). Harrisburg’s Parker Fitzgerald (13:42.83), Brandon Valley’s Ben VanDeBerg (13:53.37) and Yankton’s Zach Fedde (14:05.79) finished out the top five.
O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie (14:21.54) and Ruth Pardy (15:34.62) finished 1-2 in the 4,000-meter varsity girls’ race. Brandon Valley’s Mia Wentzy (15:51.83) and Addison Scholten (16:19.53), and Harrisburg’s Presli White (16:28.67) rounded out the top five.
Yankton was led by Sydnee Serck (17:55.81) and Shae Rumsey (17:56.22), who placed 14th and 15th.
Next up for Yankton is the Augustana Twilight meet, Sept. 3 at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls.
Ava Johanneson led Yankton in the JV girls’ race, placing third in 14:59.36 over the two-mile course.
In the two-mile JV boys’ race, Yankton was led by Taylor Wenzlaff (13:08.33) and Abe Chance (13:10.04), who finished 17th and 18th.
VARSITY BOYS
TOP 10: 1, Soren Weeg, Harrisburg 13:28.76; 2, Dylan Payer, Yankton 13:42.79; 3, Parker Fitzgerald, Harrisburg 13:42.83; 4, Ben VanDeBerg, Brandon Valley 13:53.37; 5, Zach Fedde, Yankton 14:05.79; 6, Jack Castelli, O’Gorman 14:10.27; 7, Cashton Johnson, Harrisburg 14:16.68; 8, Evan Halbe, Watertown 14:24.38; 9, Evan Mahrous, O’Gorman 14:29.27; 10, Andrew Dally, O’Gorman 14:32.12
OTHER YHS: 20, Harrison Krajewski 14:58.79; 25, Oliver Dooley 16:02.81; 29, Tim Merchen 16:50.71
VARSITY GIRLS
TOP 10: 1, Alea Hardie, O’Gorman 14:21.54; 2, Ruth Pardy, O’Gorman 15:34.62; 3, Mia Wentzy, Brandon Valley 15:51.83; 4, Addison Scholten 16:19.53; 5, Presli White, Harrisburg 16:28.67; 6, Kate McElroy, Watertown 16:40.82; 7, Laney Castelluzzo, O’Gorman 17:08.73; 8, Sarah VanDeBerg, Brandon Valley 17:12.97; 9, Kylie Foss, Brandon Valley 17:13.86; 10, Shelby Bergan, Brandon Valley 17:17.63
YHS: 14, Sydnee Serck 17:55.81; 15, Shae Rumsey 17:56.22; 20, Sophia Petheram 18:19.02; 21, Claire Tereshinski 18:19.21
JV BOYS
TOP 5: 1, Colton Padgett, Brandon Valley 11:46.95; 2, Bergan Irey, Brandon Valley 12:12.16; 3, Max Wetzel, O’Gorman 12:15.25; 4, Tate Roberts, Brandon Valley 12:19.70; 5, Ty Sullivan 12:20.63
YHS: 17, Taylor Wenzlaff 13:08.33; 18, Abe Chance 13:10.04; 23, Boston Frick 13:22.68; 26, Keenan Wagner 13:29.10; 32, Lucas Feimer 13:43.15; 33, Bryton Olson 13:43.35; 36, Isaac Peterson 13:54.05; 39, Sam Larrington 14:11.45; 40, Kaden Hunhoff 14:15.11; 45, Antani Kabela 14:40.62; 48, Elliot Dooley 15:05.14; 50, Noah Harrell 15:22.20; 51, Jackson Slowey 15:24.62; 52, Aiden Harrell 15:30.31; 53, Chase Howe 15:44.49; 54, Caden Wieman 15:47.86; 56, Corrigan Johnke 16:31.57; 58, Griffin Johnson 16:51.88; 59, Isaac Larrington 17:07.10; 61, Tre Boucher 18:46.94
JV GIRLS
TOP 5: 1, Kiera Pinto, O’Gorman 13:28.41; 2, Sienna Castelluzzo, O’Gorman 14:48.60; 3, Ava Johanneson, Yankton 14:59.36; 4, Cecilia Christian, O’Gorman 15:06.71; 5, Vera Okken, Harrisburg 15:08.25
OTHER YHS: 9, Elizabeth Novak 15:40.65; 12, Kahlen Peterson 16:03.46; 15, Nora Welker 16:17.60; 16, Elizabeth Elsen 17:05.88; 22, Bailey Mines 18:42.15; 24, Sarah Messler 19:35.38; 25, Ellie Baumann 19:54.74; 27, Bethany Huff 20:00.63; 35, Sydney Kapla 23:28.69
